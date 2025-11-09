Apple: More Satellite Connectivity Features Coming to the iPhone, Says Report

Apple reportedly has massive plans to expand the iPhone's satellite connectivity in the future, and the company is said to already be developing it.

Apple Plans for More Satellite Connectivity Features on iPhones

A new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reveals that Apple has massive plans to add more satellite connectivity features to its iPhones, with the company already having various ideas in the pipeline.

Currently, Apple offers satellite connectivity to send and receive messages on its iPhones whenever they fail to find a cellular signal in challenging areas.

According to Gurman, there are five major points that Apple is focusing on for the improvement of the satellite connectivity features.

First, Apple is looking to improve satellite messaging by allowing users to send and receive photos, going beyond text messages. Next, the company plans to give iPhone users a chance to use satellite connectivity indoors, inside cars, or have it connected despite it being stowed away in their pockets or bags.

Another planned feature from Apple is allowing future iPhones that are connected to a 5G cellular network to take advantage of satellite connectivity to boost their coverage. Next, Apple is also reportedly looking to bring satellite-powered maps to deliver off-network navigation.

Lastly, Apple is also said to be working on a third-party framework to use the iPhone's satellite networks to work for their apps.

According to 9to5Mac, it was not mentioned if these would be a software-focused upgrade or would depend on future iPhone hardware.

What to Expect for iPhone Satellite Connectivity

It is important to note that the early adoption of satellite connectivity by the Cupertino tech giant only focused on the Emergency SOS, which allowed users to send messages to first responders when they fail to find cellular networks.

Since its adoption, Apple has continuously included satellite connectivity to its iPhones, which has helped many users worldwide, with various stories showing how effective it is for hikers who faced injuries or emergencies during their trip.

That said, there have been reports for many years now about Apple's plans to offer its own satellite service for iPhone users to reduce its reliance on third-party services like Starlink or Globalstar. There has been debate regarding this at it has been argued that Apple is not a carrier and they should not focus on this kind of venture.