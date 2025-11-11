Samsung Health Partners With iFIT to Bring Premium Guided Workouts to Galaxy Watch Users

Samsung Health has long been the default go-to health tracking app for Samsung and Galaxy Watch users. It tracks your daily metrics, monitors sleep, and logs workouts, but until today, it has been a bit incomplete, as it was missing guided workouts.

That's a serious omission because competitors like Apple Fitness+ and Fitbit already offer them. But Samsung is closing that gap with the help of iFIT, a connected fitness leader, which will bring premium guided workouts directly into Samsung Health.

iFIT Integration Adds Expert-Led Workouts

Unlike Apple, which relies on its in-house production team and trainers for Fitness+, Samsung opted for a partnership approach. It decided to choose iFIT, one of the leading platforms for the creation of all types of interactive fitness content, to provide users with guided workouts that feature certified trainers. Their portfolio now includes HIIT, Pilates, yoga, strength training, barre, recovery, and mindfulness sessions designed especially for Galaxy Watch.

Workouts will appear under the Fitness tab in Samsung Health. If you have a Galaxy Watch, the app can show real-time metrics when you're working out, such as heart rate, calories burned, and workout duration, for a truly interactive and data-driven training experience.

Samsung Health Joins the Subscription Model

Until now, Samsung Health has been free, but with the integration of iFIT comes a premium subscription model. For all guided workouts and future content, you're going to have to pay $9.99 per month, or $100 per year, which is right in line with the pricing of both Apple and Fitbit, per Android Police.

However, Samsung still provides a taste of its premium content for free, with one on-demand video per month available in each of the seven workout categories. This lets users check out the service to get an idea of what guided sessions might be like without having to pay up front.

Exclusive Discounts for Galaxy Device Owners

Samsung plans to offer special perks with the purchase of new devices: Those who buy an eligible Galaxy phone directly from Samsung.com can get 30 days of free iFIT access.

Similarly, buying a Galaxy Buds 3 Pro or any other Samsung gadgets grants three to six months of premium workouts. It's currently unclear whether existing Galaxy device owners will be eligible for these offers.