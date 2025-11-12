Samsung Galaxy Ring Could Let You Control XR Headsets With Simple Gestures

Samsung is reportedly testing to incorporate the Galaxy XR headset into its Galaxy Ring. For Android users, this mixed-reality experience is something they have been looking forward to for years.

With innovative controls on the process, the immersive feature is something worth waiting for from the tech giant.

Galaxy Ring to Add Gesture Navigation

Android Authority recently spotted a new update for an Android app that has hinted at one such revolutionary feature: controlling the Galaxy Ring to navigate the interface of the headset. There is also code for the "ring gesture for glasses," hinting that Samsung may eventually give users of XR devices control via simple hand gestures.

While the word "glasses" could refer to a future device rather than the current Galaxy XR headset, it does indicate Samsung's interest in extending the ring's capabilities beyond the current minimal phone controls.

Enhanced Functionality Already in Place

The Galaxy Ring currently lets users control certain tasks, such as taking photos or silencing alarms, with a double-pinch gesture. Extending these controls to XR devices may make the interface seamlessly connected across Samsung products for intuitive, hands-free operation in virtual environments.

Samsung's Vision on Multi-Screen Control

As GSM Arena reports, the development also aligns with a patent disclosed by Samsung earlier this year that described using the ring to interact with multiple screens. With gesture navigation for XR headsets, the Galaxy Ring could be applied further to become a multi-purpose controller for mobile devices and future wearables, furthering ease and accessibility in general use.

Back in July, a Tech Times report showed that Samsung was targeting to release a smarter Galaxy Ring 2. While wearable enthusiasts are excited over the idea of its sleekness and fitness-focused functionalities, always lower your expectations when it comes to the release date.

Apparently, we won't see this version coming in 2025. However, there's a huge chance that it will be launched alongside the Galaxy S26 flagship in 2026.