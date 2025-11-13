Waymo Expands Self-Driving on Freeways in Three Major US Cities—Here's What to Expect

Waymo is rapidly expanding its self-driving Waymo One fleet availability, and its latest focus is is to take it to the freeways.

Waymo One Expands to Freeways in Three Major US Cities

The Waymo Waypoint blog post shared a new announcement about expanding Wayme One to the freeways.

Previously, Waymo One only offered short trips, especially for areas where it was only testing its rides for the time being. It slowly expanded its reach to intercity travels but only driving in what normal driver-helmed cars call alternate routes.

According to Waymo, its driverless ride-hailing service will now use the country's freeways across three major US cities and service areas, including the San Francisco Bay Area, Phoenix, and Los Angeles.

Alphabet also shared a new route for its San Francisco service as the company is already opening its driverless trips across the peninsula, which could take passengers up to San Jose, where its freeway access could come in handy.

Waymo's Freeway Access Will Take You Further

Waymo remains one of the most successful self-driving ride-hailing services in the country, with the company having the largest reach of service areas. One of the biggest rivals of Waymo, General Motors' Cruise, has already stepped away from the competition and decided to focus on developing self-driving technology in its private vehicle development.

Since it remained strong after resuming operations following a long time of uncertainty, Waymo has rapidly expanded the business to more cities and regions all around the country. The Google-owned company recently focused on adding more service areas for the self-driving technology, and the company is currently working with partners like Lyft, regulators, and local government units.