Apple Wallet on iPhones, Apple Watches Now Supports US Passports

The Apple Wallet app now supports US passports, which are now added to the list of digital IDs that the app can carry.

Apple Wallet Now Supports US Passports as Digital ID

Apple shared in their latest announcement that the Digital ID program is now up and running on the Apple Wallet app, and this now opens the platform for users to store their US passports.

The company is now rolling out the beta that would have these digital copies accepted at more than 250 airports across the country. This massive rollout allows users to use their digital US passports stored in the Apple Wallet app on TSA checkpoints.

However, this will be limited to domestic travel for now.

Add Digital IDs to iPhones, Apple Watches to Wallet

According to Apple, adding one's US passport to the Apple Wallet app is fairly easy, and users may do so starting now.

First, users need to open the Apple Wallet app and tap on the "+" or the Add button found on the top right part of the screen. Select the "Driver's License or ID Cards" option to proceed with the process.

Next, users should choose the "Digital ID" option and follow the onscreen instructions to add their IDs and start the verification process. Users would then be asked to scan their physical passport's data identity page.

Apart from the scanning, users would also be asked to have their iPhones read the chip embedded in their passports for data authentication. Users would then be asked to undergo a selfie verification that adds another level of security to the passport digitalization, with different facial and head movements also required.