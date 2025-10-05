Apple Wallet's iOS 26 Boarding Passes Now Supported by United Airlines

The boarding pass feature on Apple Wallet has been upgraded on iOS 26, and now, the feature is being supported by United Airlines.

Users would now have the chance to add their United Airlines flight boarding pass to the Apple Wallet app, provided that their iPhones are on iOS 26.

Additionally, Apple Wallet also added a Live Activity feature which tracks the flight in real time and appears as a banner or widget.

Apple Wallet on iOS 26 Upgrades Boarding Pass Feature

Apple Wallet's latest features on iOS 26 have been upgraded by the company to feature an entirely different way to use the boarding pass when it is digitally added to the iPhone.

According to 9to5Mac's new report, the latest public launch of iOS 26 sees United Airlines add support for these new Apple Wallet features.

Not only would Apple add your boarding pass to the Wallet app as a digital copy, but this latest upgrade allows users to see new information like the boarding gate, check-in bag carousel for retrieval, and more. The iOS 26 boarding pass also has a provision for the AirTags, which they can add under the feature to track its location.

The boarding pass feature captures the essential information from the scanned ticket to the digital version, such as boarding time, the terminal where they need to go, and their boarding group. However, the largest feature they added via the iOS 26 upgrade is Live Activities, which centers on live flight tracking of the said trip.

United Airlines Now Supports iOS 26's Boarding Pass

United Airlines is the first company to support Apple Wallet's latest boarding pass features on iOS 26, which was previously seen during Apple's WWDC 2025 showcase.

Travelers who are now flying via United may now take advantage of iOS 26's new features on the Apple Wallet app.

Previously, Apple Wallet also added a feature to store digital IDs that certain TSA checkpoints honor for identification.

Apart from being able to get all the essential information about their flight on the app, users may also enjoy different kinds of tracking features on the Apple Wallet. Moreover, users would also get an easier way to report lost or left behind luggage based on the AirTags tracking capabilities via the Apple Wallet app.

It is important to note that, according to 9to5Mac's report, users would not get Live Activities for flight tracking automatically when adding the boarding pass. Users would have to navigate to the Wallet app and tap on a specific button to add the Live Activity flight tracker to their lock screen.