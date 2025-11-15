Jack Dorsey Backs 'diVine': A Vine Reboot That Brings Back Core Content and Says No to AI

The return of Vine is here with the new platform called diVine. This reboot has gone live with the beta version of the platform and has received significant backing from none other than Jack Dorsey.

Jack Dorsey Backs 'diVine,' a Vine Reboot for 2025

Jack Dorsey is back with another social media platform, but this time, he is not a founder, but a backer through his nonprofit "and Other Stuff," according to Engadget.

The new platform, dubbed Divine or diVine, is a reboot of Vine, and this passion project comes from Evan Henshaw-Plath, a former Twitter employee best known by his handle "Rabble."

Divine's website is now live, and users may try to explore its web version. The experience is made especially for mobile, focusing on short-form looping vertical videos. The mobile app version is not yet available from the developer, and this website version of the platform is still in its beta testing experience, so expect several bugs when exploring it.

According to the website's information, Divine's founder, Rabble, was able to retrieve as many as 170,000 videos from the original Vine platform via an archive from the old Twitter before the Vine platform shut down in 2017.

That said, the work for Rabble is not yet over as he still intends to bring back millions of content available from the original Vine, complete with the profile photos of uploaders and comments from the audience.

Dorsey's backing of Divine via and Other Stuff centers on new experimental social media platforms that were built via the Nostr protocol, which the app currently runs on.

Divine Brings Back OG Content, No to AI

Thanks to Rabble's efforts, Divine has resurrected the OG Vine experience for all, and it first starts with the return of the original content found on the platform from almost a decade ago.

That said, Rabble and Divine are also saying "no" to generative AI videos on the platform, and according to the website, it will focus on authenticity, specifically organic human-made videos.

There had been multiple attempts to resurrect Vine since it was shut down, with one that came directly from its founder, Dom Hoffman, who had worked on it for several years and faced various delays.

That said, in Spring 2019, Hoffman officially unveiled Byte, the sequel or the second coming of Vine, focused on the core of the OG platform.

Users on Divine may also create new short-form videos on the platform, with Rabble planning to deliver user-created algorithms in the future.