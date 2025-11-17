Apple iPhone Air 2 Could Launch in Spring 2027 With Special 'Anniversary' Edition

Apple may be breaking its traditional cycle of releasing iPhones, reportedly launching its next iPhone Air in March of 2027.

The so-called iPhone Air 2 could launch with the iPhone 18 and the iPhone 18e. This breaks from the typical pattern of launching mainstream devices every fall. With that being said, the new two-phase launch strategy in spring and fall could mean that the five to six models can last for years.

iPhone Air 2 Launch Could Be the Strategy Breaker

Reports indicated that the iPhone Air 2 was delayed in part because of poorer-than-anticipated sales of the current model. That said, Apple will add some noteworthy upgrades, including a rumored dual-camera setup compared to the single camera on the original Air.

This would likely be appealing to users who want a more enhanced photography offering in a lightweight mainstream device. Bloomberg tech writer Mark Gurman did note some uncertainty about the second camera, calling it a "strange" addition, but it remains a key talking point.

Next-Gen Performance: 2-Nanometer Chip

The new iPhone Air should see a substantial internal upgrade with Apple moving to a 2-nanometer chip; it should make massive improvements to battery life and efficiency, providing users with a longer-lasting device without increases in size or weight.

As AI and multitasking demands grow, this more efficient processor will likely be a key selling point for the Air series, per Mashable.

iPhone Anniversary Edition

Along with the iPhone Air 2, a special anniversary edition is supposedly in the works from Apple for this fall of 2027.

According to Gurman, the model will have a smooth, edge-to-edge curved glass display, where the selfie camera is buried under the display. This fits into the mold of premium design innovations and could set the standard for next-generation iPhones.

Apple's staggered release schedule may alter how the consumer world thinks about new iPhones, as attention and publicity would be divided between spring and fall launches. Truly, this would be a change of scenery for enthusiasts, but if the Cupertino giant finds this successful, this could be the trend for the next decade.