Apple Indefinitely Delays iPhone Air 2 Development, Says Report—Will It be Canceled?

A new report reveals details on the speculated iPhone Air 2, and sources familiar with the matter have now claimed that Apple has decided to delay its development indefinitely.

Apple Indefinitely Delays iPhone Air 2 Development

The Information shared a new report which details Apple's supposed plans to indefinitely delay the iPhone Air 2's development, with the company already notifying engineers and its suppliers of these changes.

According to the report, the news came from three people who are involved in the project, and they claimed that Apple has taken the iPhone Air 2 off its schedule without a new timeline for it.

Originally, the iPhone Air 2 was expected to be coming alongside the iPhone 18 series that is slated for next year.

It was revealed that Apple's decision was influenced by the iPhone Air's performance in the market, particularly as the slim smartphone did not perform well unlike the iPhone 17 series.

Will the iPhone Air 2 Get Canceled by Apple?

Based on The Information's report, Apple's latest decision only "stopped short of canceling the next iPhone Air."

While the report confirmed that it is only delayed indefinitely, Apple seems to have gone considerably close to canceling the iPhone Air 2's development.

However, should it be accurate that development has only been delayed, there may still be hope for the iPhone Air 2.

The iPhone Air and Its Reception

Back when Apple introduced its wide range of smartphones during the September event, many were amazed by how the iPhone Air turned out as it featured an ultra-sleek, light, and handy body, which perfectly matched the expectations for it.

However, it was observed that it was not a pre-order hit. It was also revealed that Apple only allocated 10% of its production for the iPhone Air, but it still saw many units left unsold.

This led to sources sharing that the company has already cut its production of the slim device, but the Cupertino tech giant has denied it.