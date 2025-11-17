AirPods Pro Leak Suggests It Will Have New Advanced Features, Premium Price

There is a new leak about the next AirPods Pro, and it is being said that it is set to receive advanced technologies that would power artificial intelligence features.

AirPods Pro 3 Leak Suggests New Advanced Features Coming

A leaker named Instant Digital shared a new scoop regarding an upcoming AirPods Pro device that is set to debut next year, saying that it may have new advanced technologies.

The advanced technologies that are said to be coming in the next iteration of the wearables are infrared (IR) cameras that will help enable artificial intelligence on the device.

According to 9to5Mac's report, the leaker did not mention any specifics regarding what AI features the IR cameras would enable, but it is said to be crucial to make it work.

That said, it still would not make the AirPods Pro devices a standalone device, as it would rely on the iPhone, iPad, or Mac—to which it is connected—in powering some of its features. It is possible that the AirPods Pro would act as an apparatus for the main device to expand its artificial intelligence capabilities.

New AirPods Pro Set to Debut at a More Premium Price Next Year

The new AirPods Pro that was leaked for next year may reportedly debut at a more premium price point, according to the insider. The current AirPods Pro 3 costs $249, but this new AirPods Pro is suggested to be priced around $280.

As per 9to5Mac, should the leaked infrared cameras arrive with the new AirPods Pro device, they could see it reaching as much as a $299 price point, but it would be a worthy investment. The publication also speculated that it may also be called the AirPods Pro 3 but may become the more premium or advanced variant from Apple to go alongside the regular AirPods Pro 3.

This year, Apple already released massive upgrades for the AirPods Pro 3, complete with the new features that users are enjoying with its latest release. It may be the same design, but it boasts of advanced features that were also made available via the iOS 26 software.