Apple Prioritizes AR Glasses Development Over Vision Pro Successors to Compete Against Meta

Apple's wearables roadmap already has a pair of AR glasses in place for the future, but now, a new report claims that the company has made it the top priority over other devices of the same kind.

The report claims that the company is bumping the Vision Pro successors' development to a later time and would instead focus on developing the new AR glasses.

Apple Prioritizes AR Glasses to Compete with Meta

Bloomberg shared a new report that talks about Apple restructuring its wearable plans with the company now prioritizing its AR glasses to compete against Meta.

The report claims that Apple CEO Tim Cook had already mandated within the company to make this development their top priority, but the timeline remains the same for a 2027 launch for the new device.

Meta has already seen massive success with its smart glasses, with the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses already seeing over 200 million units sold. The company recently announced the Meta Ray-Ban Display, which brings the first display-enabled glasses in the tech industry, as per 9to5Mac.

Apple Vision Pro Successors Shelved For Now

Because of this newfound focus, reports claim that Apple has decided to shelve its other wearables under development, particularly the Vision Pro lineup.

These Vision Pro successors were supposed to bolster the lineup with new devices for users to choose from, including the M5 Vision Pro, which is speculated for a 2025 release. This also bumps down the priority status of the Vision Pro's second generation as well as the cheaper Vision Pro.

Apple's Wearable Developments

Since last year, there have been reports from analysts and insiders regarding Apple's accelerated plans to develop a new wearable, and this time, the company is focusing on smart glasses instead of headsets. This version of smart glasses would mainly focus on a non-display wearable that is similar to the Ray-Ban Meta.

There was also a roadmap revealed last year which unveiled Apple's plans to develop new kinds of wearables to add alongside the Vision Pro, with the smart glasses being among these. The other device centers on the AirPods being fitted with cameras at the bottom of each piece, but a report earlier this year claimed that the audio wearables, as well as the smart glasses, would not yet be ready until 2027.