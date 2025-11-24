Xiaomi EV Reveals 'World Model' Capabilities That Closely Mimic Human Driver Behavior

Xiaomi EV is proving that its driver-assistance system can compete even with Western brands like Tesla and BMW. Apparently, the EV division announced a new system called Xiaomi HAD (Hyper Autonomous Driving) Enhanced Edition, which utilizes AI for a more intuitive driving experience.

Just imagine how advanced this feature is when it comes to becoming the "World Model." It's simply a model simulation that every driver needs. It was trained on 10 million video clips of real human driving, which is why it's a huge step for autonomous driving tech.

World Model Simulation

At the core of HAD Enhanced Edition lies the so-called world model, enabling the AI in the vehicle to anticipate and predict what happens next in traffic. It's a process that helps it make decisions similar to an experienced human driver.

While many Chinese EV makers are working on developing "end-to-end" assisted driving technology, Xiaomi is focused on making the technology truly replicate human behavior, per CNEV Post. The AI system learns from huge volumes of driving data to ensure it performs well in complex traffic conditions.

The HAD Enhanced Edition will be showcased in Hall 17.2, Zone D of the 23rd Guangzhou Auto Show from Nov. 22 to 30, alongside brands such as Nio's Onvo, XPeng, Avatr, Luxeed, and Changan Mazda.

Proven AI Innovation and Awards

Recent achievements in technological breakthroughs are showcased through a highlight from Xiaomi EV. According to Arena EV, its ViSE algorithm won the 2025 ICCV professional challenge for world model development, while the Genesis generative model was accepted by NeurIPS, a prestigious AI research conference.

Improved Safety Features: AEB and AES

The new HAD system brings two major safety improvements. First, it features the Autonomous Emergency Braking Upgrade. Because of this enhancement, the car can respond more quickly and accurately when involved in high-risk situations, which reduces the chances of collisions.

AES stands for Automatic Emergency Steering, a new feature that automatically steers the car to avoid accidents, even if braking alone is not enough to avoid them.

At the same time, HAD Enhanced Edition is still an assisted driving system, and it demands that drivers be fully attentive to the road.

Investment and Team Behind HAD

Xiaomi EV invests heavily in AI research and has committed over RMB 7 billion-or about €1 billion-in 2025 to further development. The smart driving division currently employs over 1,800 experts, including 108 PhDs.

The HAD system has seen impressive adoption, as upwards of 90% of Xiaomi EV owners are actively using driving-assistance features. These technologies are said to have prevented 457,000 potential collisions, highlighting real-world benefit and safety impact.