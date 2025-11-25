ChatGPT Adds Voice Mode Alongside Text So You Won't Have to Switch Chats

OpenAI has announced a new update to ChatGPT, which brings the Voice Mode to the main chat users have, with the company combining both text and voice inputs when talking to the chatbot.

OpenAI Updates ChatGPT with Voice Mode Integration

OpenAI shared an update which announces the arrival of Voice Mode to all text chats and vice versa, as users may choose between using either of the features in their conversations with ChatGPT.

According to the company, logged-in accounts may use both the text and voice mode features without having to change modes on a single conversation with the chatbot.

Users may start off a chat by using text inputs to ask or command the chatbot for a specific task, and they may later pick up on it by using Voice Mode.

This would be particularly helpful to those who are using ChatGPT while doing other tasks that will make it difficult to type.

You can now use ChatGPT Voice right inside chat—no separate mode needed.



You can talk, watch answers appear, review earlier messages, and see visuals like images or maps in real time.



Rolling out to all users on mobile and web. Just update your app. pic.twitter.com/emXjNpn45w — OpenAI (@OpenAI) November 25, 2025

No More Switching Between Text and Voice Chats

As OpenAI integrated Voice Mode into the regular version of the chatbot, users could get the chance to utilize the power of ChatGPT to respond to different inputs they wish to use.

It has already been two years since OpenAI released ChatGPT's Voice Mode, which allows users to enjoy conversations with the chatbot by speaking to it and getting the appropriate response.

The following year, OpenAI launched the Advanced Voice Mode on ChatGPT, which has been lauded by users who say that it brings significant improvements to the feature.

With this Voice Mode integration, users may also utilize the regular text mode inputs, including chatting with the AI, uploading files, photos, documents, and more.