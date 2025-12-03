Guide to DJI Drone Registration and Drone Laws 2025: Navigating FAA, CAAS & CAA Rules

Completing DJI drone registration ensures compliance with aviation authorities worldwide, preventing fines up to $10,000 for non-compliance. Drones weighing more than 0.55 pounds (250 grams), such as most DJI models beyond the Mini series, require registration for recreational use, while all drones need it for commercial operations.

This process activates safety features and aligns with drone laws in 2025 updates, emphasizing Remote ID broadcasting.​

How Do I Register My DJI Drone?

Operators begin DJI drone registration by creating an FAA DroneZone account at faadronezone.faa.gov for U.S. users. Recreational flyers select "Register UAS" under recreational options, entering personal details such as name, physical address, email, phone, and drone make/model. One $5 fee covers all drones for three years.

Commercial users choose Part 107 registration per drone, adding serial numbers and Remote ID details from the DJI app, then pay $5 per unit.​

After payment, a registration number, such as FA32CJGPM9, appears instantly; operators print the certificate, mark it visibly on the drone's exterior (not inside the batteries), and carry it during flights. DJI's app also requires account activation: log in to account.dji.com, bind the drone by its serial number, and enable firmware updates for Remote ID compliance. Registration lasts three years, with renewal reminders sent via email.​

What Are the Latest Drone Laws in 2025?

Drone laws in 2025 mandate Remote ID for most flights, broadcasting location and ID data like a digital license plate. In the U.S., FAA updates require all drones over 250g to comply, with exceptions for pre-2023 models via modules; non-compliance risks grounding. Internationally, Singapore's CAAS enforces Operator ID registration for drones over 250g, plus real-time tracking in no-fly zones. At the same time, the UK's CAA demands a Flyer ID test and drone classification (A1-A3) based on weight and risk.​

Recreational flights follow community-based rules, including the Recreational UAS Safety Test (TRUST), which is free and available online. Commercial operations require Part 107 certification, valid for 3 years, with recurrent training. Potential U.S. restrictions on DJI models loom due to NDAA security reviews, urging timely registration.​

What FAA Drone Rules Must I Follow?

FAA drone rules prohibit flights beyond visual line of sight (VLOS), above 400 feet, or near airports without waivers. Drones must yield to manned aircraft, avoid people during non-essential flights, and broadcast Remote ID from September 2023 onward, integrated into newer DJI models like the Mavic 4. Night operations require anti-collision lights visible for three miles.​

Penalties include civil fines up to $32,666 per violation or criminal charges for recklessness. TRUST completion provides a certificate to carry, which is downloadable after completing free modules on FAA-approved sites. Weather minimums require visibility of at least three statute miles.​

How Do Drone Laws Differ by Location?

Local variations demand pre-flight checks via apps like B4UFLY or DJI Fly Safe. U.S. states add rules, like California's no-fly over wildfires or Florida's beach restrictions; always verify no-fly zones. CAAS in Singapore limits flights to 400 feet, requires permits for crowds, and bans operations over people without C2 certification.​

CAA in the UK classifies drones: Open category (A1-A3) for low-risk, Specific for advanced ops needing risk assessments. Controlled airspace near airports requires authorizations via apps. Globally, apps like UAV Forecast aggregate rules, emphasizing pre-registration per jurisdiction.​

Can I Fly My DJI Drone Without Registration?

DJI Mini series under 250g (e.g., Mini 4 Pro at 249g) are exempt from recreational registration but require commercial registration and TRUST. Flying unregistered over weight limits invites fines, confiscation, or bans; secondhand buyers must re-register via the FAA transfer process. Exceptions apply only to truly sub-250g toys, not FPV racers.​

Risks escalate in restricted areas, where enforcement uses Remote ID to trace operators. Always weigh the drone fully assembled with payload.​

Other Useful Information

Secondhand DJI drones transferred via FAA DroneZone "Update Ownership" after the seller deregisters; update serials in the DJI account separately. Selling requires providing the buyer with the marking number; deregister only if ceasing operations. Display registration legibly on exterior, using labels or engraving, visible without disassembly.​

Lost certificates can be downloaded from DroneZone; renewals start 30 days early. International travel mandates host-country registration alongside home (e.g., FAA plus CAAS).

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What steps are involved in renewing my FAA drone registration in 2025?

Renewal occurs through the FAA DroneZone portal before expiration, where operators log in, select the expiring registration, pay the $5 fee, and receive a new three-year certificate. The FAA sends email reminders approximately 30 days prior, and early renewal maintains the original expiration cycle while extending coverage. Download and reprint the updated certificate, then verify the registration number remains marked on all drones.​

2. Does DJI Care Refresh affect my drone registration requirements?

DJI Care Refresh provides warranty coverage and repairs but does not influence FAA, CAAS, or CAA registration obligations, which remain tied to drone weight and usage type. Operators must still register independently and ensure compliance during service periods, as coverage changes do not alter legal mandates like Remote ID. Activate Care Refresh via the DJI account separately from aviation authority processes.​

3. How do I handle DJI drone registration if traveling internationally in 2025?

Travelers register with the home authority (e.g., FAA) and add host-country requirements, such as CAAS Operator ID in Singapore or CAA Flyer ID in the UK, often via national portals before arrival. Use apps like DJI Fly Safe to check for dual compliance and no-fly zones; carry both certificates digitally or in printed form. Deregister temporarily if selling abroad, but renewals follow home timelines.​

4. What should I do if my DJI drone's registration number fades or becomes illegible?

Reapply the registration number using durable labels, engraving, or heavy-duty tape in a visible exterior location without disassembly, ensuring legibility from 3 feet away. Download a fresh certificate from DroneZone if needed, and update markings before the next flight to avoid violations during inspections. Permanent markers work for quick fixes on composite frames.