OpenAI Faces Backlash over ChatGPT's Ad-like App Suggestions, Promises They're Not Paid Ads

OpenAI is now at the receiving end of online backlash as users saw an ad-like insertion on ChatGPT that recommends an app to download in the chats, prompting the company to respond.

OpenAI Faces Backlash Over ChatGPT's Ad-like App Suggestions

Yuchen Jin, AI startup Hyperbolic's co-founder, posted on X earlier this week claiming that ads are already appearing on OpenAI's ChatGPT platform, sharing a screenshot to show how it appears.

The ad-like app suggestion appeared at the bottom of their conversation, and it encourages users to download the app and connect their Peloton data to the platform.

The post garnered massive attention from users all over X, who claim that it is outrageous for OpenAI to insert ads into conversations. Many other users chimed in, claiming that they have also seen these "ads" on ChatGPT.

Jin followed up on his post by saying that he is subscribed to the ChatGPT Pro plan, the paid tier which costs users $200 per month to get wider access to tokens and get the more advanced model.

Wow, ChatGPT is already showing ads?



I was just talking with it about Elon on Nikhil’s podcast when out of nowhere it popped up an ad saying, “Find a fitness class, Connect Peloton.” 🤯



Wild. At least match the ad to the topic next time! https://t.co/U4QMmiGbRn pic.twitter.com/s9uREIlB50 — Yuchen Jin (@Yuchenj_UW) December 1, 2025

OpenAI Promises No Paid Advertisements on ChatGPT

OpenAI was quick to clarify this on X, with ChatGPT data lead Daniel McAuley replying to one repost online, saying that this is not an advertisement. Rather, it is an App Suggestion feature within the chatbot.

The OpenAI executive claimed that the chatbot only recommended the Peloton app to the user to download and install to go along with their experience.

McAuley further added that there are no paid advertisements available in ChatGPT, and if users see an app suggestion like this, OpenAI is not receiving any financial or monetary gains from it.

The ChatGPT data lead further clarified that its appearance has a "lack of relevancy," particularly as Jin's screenshot saw him talking about a transcript regarding xAI and not anything about working out or using Peloton's fitness machines.

Hey, Kol. Thanks for flagging 🙏 This is not an ad (there's no financial component). It's only a suggestion to install Peloton's app. But the lack of relevancy makes it a bad/confusing experience. We're iterating on the suggestions and UX, trying to make sure they're awesome. — Daniel McAuley (@_dmca) December 1, 2025

OpenAI has since opened up on the other ways that they can make money via the platform, which does not include ads, exploring different revenue-generating features that would skip the need to partner with advertisements and have them appear within the chatbot platform.

That said, OpenAI has previously worked on creating ads through ChatGPT via its integration on Snapchat via theMyAI feature, with Snap promising that these would not be disruptive to the experience.

For now, OpenAI is still intent on keeping ads off ChatGPT, with these app suggestions also set to improve to be more relevant and "awesome."