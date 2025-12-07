Upcoming mixed reality smart glasses from Meta under development is at the center of a new report that claims that they will not be available until 2027.

Meta's Next XR Smart Glasses Are Launching by 2027

According to a report by Business Insider, the Vice President of the Meta Reality Labs Foundation, Maher Saba, recently sent out an internal memo stating that the company is pulling out of a project slated to debut by next year.

The wearable project is codenamed "Phoenix," and it refers to the next mixed reality smart glasses from Meta that are now expected to arrive by 2027.

Earlier this year, Meta revealed the company's first step into the augmented reality scene with the Ray-Ban Meta Display Glasses, which can now process what the camera sees and offers in-lens display for users.

The Information previously reported that the "Phoenix" headset is set to be a goggle-like head wearable that would have a separate accessory, which would be its external power source. It was speculated that this accessory would potentially bring a boost to the headset's computing power as well.

There is more to expect from Meta's wearable tech development in the future, including the new Quest headsets to reinforce their gaming and lifestyle experiences, as well as Project Orion.

Meta Needs More Time to Develop Next XR Smart Glasses

According to Saba's memo, the company is taking this time to develop more features coming with the XR smart glasses. The memo adds that the team does not want to rush the development of the next mixed reality smart glasses, with the company focusing on sacrificing its landing for the "polished and reliable experience."

As per Meta's Gabriel Aul and Ryan Cairns' memo, the team is pushing for more development time for the headset to "get the details right."