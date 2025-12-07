X Retaliates by Banning the European Commission's Ad Account, Claims They're 'Deceptive' Too

X did not take long to respond to the European Commission as the company banned the latter's advertising account on the platform.

X Retaliates by Banning the EC's Ad Account

X now has a response to the European Commission's fine against them, with X's Head of Product, Nikita Bier, recently revealing that social media has banned the commission's ad account.

According to Bier, this is because the European Commission has improperly used its ad account in its recent post, which announced the $140 million fine against X.

The European Commission's announcement of X's violations showed a video, but made it appear as if they uploaded a video on the platform despite it only autoplaying from a link. Bier said that the Commission purposely did this, using their dormant ad account to do so and using an exploit on X's Ad Composer to deceive the public.

Through this exploit, Bier claims that the European Commission "artificially" increased their reach to make it appear more on the suggested content.

According to Bier, the Commission did not adhere to the rules on the X platform by using this method to inflate the specific post's popularity, which led to their ad account's ban.

That post format can only be run as an ad. They have not run an ad since 2021. — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) December 7, 2025

X Claims the European Commission is 'Deceptive' Too

Bier's post called the European Commission "ironic" and said the commission also "deceives" users into thinking that this specific post is a video and not a link.

In the replies to user posts, he said that this "exploit" is only allowed for posts that are being run as ads, and the X executive added that the Commission has not used their ad account since 2021.

Additionally, Bier responded to questions about why X did not immediately remove this exploit, saying that other ad accounts did not abuse this feature before, but because of the European Commission, it is now patched.

X's owner, Elon Musk, also had his fair share of negative reactions against the EU Digital Services Act fine against the platform, with one involved swearing against the Commission's post as a reply. In a later post, Musk asked when the EU would be gone, calling for the government body to be abolished soon.

This is not the first run-in of Elon Musk and X with the European Commission as previously, the regulators launched a probe against them for their use of user data to train their generative AI model, Grok.