This New Chrome Extension Takes X's 'About This Account' Feature to the Next Level

A new Chrome extension by an independent developer that will help take the About This Account feature on X to the next developer.

This New Chrome Extension Helps Improve the X Tool

The independent developer, RhysSullivan, has shared the new Chrome extension that users may download and install in their Google Chrome browsers.

The goal of this extension is to allow users to know about the profile's country of origin without having the need to visit their account and navigate to the About information to know their location.

The new Chrome extension would now gather the location data of accounts, display them right on the home feed, and have users see them while browsing, saving them the trouble of inspecting a profile one by one.

The extension would add tiny national flag icons beside the account's name based on the location that the platform tagged them in, and this helps by simplifying the experience.

In a video screen recording by Sullivan, he demonstrated the activation of the Chrome extension on the platform and showed how it displayed the national flag of the country in which an account is based.

The flag icons would appear after the blue check mark verification on X, and after the name if the profile remains unverified, but they would load a few seconds after they appear on the user's feed instead of being automatically available.

Sullivan's Chrome extension will only work when users are scrolling through the feed using an active, logged-in account.

made a chrome extension that shows the users real location next to their name



hello @americans4ri or should i say `gutentag` pic.twitter.com/n1DDxl6nJx — Rhys (@RhysSullivan) November 23, 2025

Determine an Account's Location Right on the Feed

X has laid the groundwork for determining a user's location or where the specific account is based.

The About This Account feature was previously explained by X's head of product, Nikita Bier, who cited that authenticity is a crucial thing on the platform, especially when reading about news or current happenings in the world.

A user's About This Account page would display when they joined the platform, where their account is based, how many username changes they had, what these were, and where they use X from.

More X users are seeking truth and legitimacy on the platform, with the social media platform previously adding a different perspective on the Community Notes feature, based on top-liked notes.