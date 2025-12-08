India Considers Forcing Always-On GPS for iPhones, But Apple Fights Back

India is considering a proposal forcing Apple and other smartphone manufacturers to keep their GPS location services always on in all devices sold within the country.

If enforced, the regulation would eliminate any possibility of disabling GPS. Many people are questioning its impact on their privacy.

Why India Wants GPS Always On

COAI says that cell tower triangulation, as normally done, cannot provide accurate location coordinates for investigation purposes. What the authorities want is meter-level accuracy provided by satellite-assisted GPS for pinpoint location detection and thereby enhance law enforcement and response to emergencies.

As of now, GPS on smartphones gets triggered only when applications request locations or an emergency call is made, per Reuters.

COAI also suggested that the government should make it compulsory for smartphone manufacturers to suppress pop-up notifications that alert users when carriers try to access their location data. It added that this would facilitate access to information of importance to law enforcement with minimal delays due to user prompts.

Apple and Other Tech Companies Push Back

Apple, along with other tech giants like Google, has formally objected to the plan. In a letter filed in July through the India Cellular & Electronics Association, which represents both companies, the iPhone maker cautioned that forcing GPS to stay on at all times would be excessive regulatory overreach, per MacRumors.

The company claimed that such a move would give rise to enormous privacy risks for users.

Recent Context in India's Smartphone Regulations

The move comes after the country rolled back a contentious order that required all smartphone manufacturers to preload an official government app and not allow users to disable it. That previous order had come under severe criticism for violating user rights and privacy, and was thus eventually revoked.

The growing focus on digital surveillance and security in India needs to be balanced with a view to protecting the privacy of its citizens, particularly for global companies operating in the country.

If the Indian government wants to listen to its people, it will revise its policy. After all, it's all about the security and privacy of each smartphone user in the country.