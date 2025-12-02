India's New Mandate Sparks Privacy Fears as Sanchar Saathi Becomes Forced Phone Bloatware

India has previously mandated the removal of bloatware and other pre-installed apps on smartphones. However, a new mandate has disappointed the users across the country.

Recently, the government has been forcing all smartphone manufacturers to install its Sanchar Saathi app on their hardware. If that was not enough, this rule forced brands to issue an over-the-air update to install the app on existing phones as well. Even iPhones are subject to the rule, meaning no platform was left behind.

Sanchar Saathi's Data Permissions Fuel Privacy Debates

While over 10 million downloads are shown on the Play Store for Sanchar Saathi, the government's decision to make its installation compulsory has raised widespread concerns. The app's listing claims it does not collect or share user data, but real-world usage suggests otherwise.

When users like Harish Jonnalagadda of Android Central installed the app on a Find X9 Pro, he found that the app requires sensitive permissions, like phone state and SMS access, supposedly for tracking lost devices. Denying such requests results in the app crashing.

Once registration is completed, these permission requests increase to camera, call log access, and even device storage. The intrusive access to data, along with the compulsory installation, has increased concerns over user privacy and government overreach.

Unremovable Bloatware Becomes a Major Issue

According to Jonnalagadda, the biggest point of concern is that it cannot be uninstalled or disabled once Sanchar Saathi comes pre-installed. For many users, this turns the app into a sort of forced bloatware software they never asked for and can't eliminate.

Critics argue that a tool billed as a cybersecurity solution should aim to empower users, not force itself onto their devices with elevated permissions.

Smartphone Makers Scramble to Respond to the 90-Day Deadline

While the Indian government has given a period of 90 days to all brands, an update prevails on how and when they would be able to accomplish such a mandate.

Google confirmed that it is reviewing the order, but nothing concrete can be shared yet. Apple echoed a similar stance. Brands like Vivo, Xiaomi, and OnePlus also said they are still evaluating the situation and have not made any official statements.

OPPO hinted it might soon make an official response, while Samsung has so far remained quiet.

Heavy-Handed Move With Long-Term Consequences

With the forced installation of Sanchar Saathi, India's smartphone ecosystem reaches a critical point. The government may paint the application as a cybersecurity tool designed to protect users, but the fact that it is being forcibly installed and that the permissions are so broad tells a different story altogether.