Apple Is Launching Two New MacBooks Next Year to Revolutionize the Lineup—Report

A new report claims that two new MacBooks are slated for release next year that will revolutionize the computer lineup and deliver novel experiences to users.

Apple Is Launching 2 New MacBooks Next Year

According to 9to5Mac's report, one device would serve as a base model of the computer lineup, and it would continue Apple's previously canceled developments on the entry-level version, which stopped production in 2011.

Next, there is reportedly a new MacBook Pro coming, which is expected to get its awaited upgrade, featuring an all-new M-series chipset and more powerful features for its performance improvements.

However, rumors claim that it would be more than a chip upgrade for the MacBook Pro as several features are rumored to be coming alongside their next-generation Silicon processor.

The New MacBook

The MacBook Air is currently the entry-level computer from Apple's Mac lineup, but that would no longer be the case, according to various sources, as it is rumored that the MacBook is coming.

It will reportedly not have any suffixes or other names, according to the reports, particularly as the device is set to be the next base version of the portable laptop line from Apple.

The base model or entry-level MacBook is expected to get a 12.9-inch display with new vibrant colorways including blue, pink, and yellow, similar to entry-level iPhones and iPads.

With its new size, Apple would not reuse the same frame and display components from older versions of the MacBook lineup, unlike what it practices for the iPhone 16e and the discontinued SE models.

The new MacBook is reportedly getting the A18 Pro chip, the same processor that powered the iPhone 16 Pro lineup from 2024. This less powerful chipset is one of the key reasons for it being an entry-level category, with the base model computer set to be priced at around $599 or $699.

Analysts and sources, including Bloomberg, Digitimes, and Ming-Chi Kuo, corroborated that Apple is planning for its foray into a budget PC, claiming that this is coming in Q1 2026.

M6 MacBook Pro

Apple is also rumored to be currently developing the M6-powered computer for late 2026. The report claims that thanks to the base model MacBook, Apple could no longer hold back on the massive new features coming to the MacBook Pro next year.

Some of the features rumored to be coming include a touchscreen display panel, an OLED display, and the complete removal of the notch.

Additionally, it was revealed that Apple could be working on adding a 5G cellular option for the computer featuring its new C2 modem that the company developed. This is reportedly the successor of the in-house C1 modem, which debuted with the iPhone 16e earlier this year.