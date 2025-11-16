Apple's New Mac Pro Has Been 'Largely Written Off,' Says Gurman

There is a new report saying that Apple has "largely written off" a new Mac Pro, meaning the company is not planning to release a successor anytime soon.

New Mac Pro Has Been 'Largely Written Off,' Says Gurman

The latest Power On newsletter by Mark Gurman on Bloomberg put the Mac Pro in the spotlight as he claimed that Apple has "largely written off" the Mac Pro's development.

The intended chipset meant to power the Mac Pro, the M4 Ultra processor, is no longer under development from Apple, and the computer largely relies on the Ultra version of the chipset to power it.

According to Gurman, this processor and the Mac Pro were "nixed" by the company.

The next processor on the pipeline is the M5 Ultra chipset, but this is being developed for the Mac Studio's next release instead.

Gurman claims that by 2026, the Mac Pro would not get a significant upgrade, and Apple is leaning more into the Mac Studio to be the present and future of its "professional desktop strategy."

Does the Mac Pro Have the Same Fate as the iMac Pro?

It seems that the only Pro variants in Apple's tech lineup that stay strong to this day are the iPhone Pro, iPad Pro, and the MacBook Pro devices, which see regular updates from the Cupertino tech giant.

Four years ago, Apple officially discontinued the development of the iMac Pro, a variant of its all-in-one desktop computer that features massive computing power at stock. The company has taken it off its website less than four months after releasing the first wave of the M1-powered laptops, the MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air, shortly before announcing the iMac's M1 upgrade.

That said, Apple did not disappoint with the development of its workstations as the company unveiled M-series versions of the likes of the Mac mini, Mac Studio, and the Mac Pro. However, Apple's Mac Pro was seemingly a one-off release when it debuted in 2023 with the M2 Ultra chipset, and the more expensive workstation variant was last updated two years ago.