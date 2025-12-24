Christmas Day is right around the corner, and for those who have yet to buy their gifts for friends, families, or colleagues, IKEA may have the perfect thing for you.

Last Minute Christmas Gift: IKEA's Qi2 Wireless Chargers

Looking for a budget-friendly but mindful gift for techies or basically anyone who has a smart device may be hard, especially as they may already have most of the accessories or items on hand.

However, for those who are still in search of the perfect gift, the new Qi2 wireless chargers from IKEA are now available to give users various options to choose from, according to 9to5Google.

According to the report, the VÄSTMÄRKE charger lineup from IKEA is Pixel 10-ready, particularly because of its Qi2 rating, which is the top standard rating since it was introduced by the Wireless Power Consortium in 2023.

That being said, it is important to note that these chargers from IKEA only max out at 15W of power for their wireless charging capabilities and cannot take advantage of the Qi2's 25W maximum output.

This means that smartphones like the Pixel 10 Pro series, the iPhone 17 Pro series, and more will only receive a maximum power output of 15W from these chargers, but the difference is not that noticeable.

IKEA's VÄSTMÄRKE Wireless Chargers

There are three Qi2 wireless chargers from IKEA under the VÄSTMÄRKE lineup, and each one offers a specific price point and design for you to choose from.

VÄSTMÄRKE Qi2 Wireless Charger - Donut Design

First, there is the VÄSTMÄRKE donut-like wireless charger that only comes in red, featuring a Qi2 rating, and a USB-C input that is available for an affordable price of $9.99.

This charger is compatible with all smartphones or devices that support wireless charging for both Qi and Qi2 standards.

This donut-like wireless charger is the most affordable of the trio, and it offers a cute design that is perfect for those who like their accessories with a touch of creativity or fun.

This could be a perfect gift to those who are also doing exchange gifts, especially if there is a set budget.

According to IKEA, users may complete the gift with the SJÖSS 20W 1-port USB-C charger for only $3.99.

VÄSTMÄRKE Wireless Charger Stand

The next VÄSTMÄRKE wireless charger available from IKEA is the one that features a cork stand that houses the wireless charging pad.

This comes at a more expensive price point at $24.99 but features the same 15W max power output and a USB-C input.

VÄSTMÄRKE Wireless Charger with Light

Lastly, there is another VÄSTMÄRKE item on the list, but this one comes with a dedicated pad that lights up with a warm, yellow light. This can also double as a countertop or side table piece where you could put accessories like keys, eyeglasses, and more.

The VÄSTMÄRKE Wireless charger with light is available for $24.99, with a 15W maximum power output and a USB-C input.