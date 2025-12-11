Fake Cadbury Christmas Giveaway: Consumer Protection Agency Warns About This WhatsApp Scam

Scammers are back to their old antics, this time with a Christmas theme, just as the festive season is about to begin.

Consumer protection agency Which? has warned that a Cadbury Christmas giveaway scam hit WhatsApp, with users reportedly told they can win a chocolate hamper by clicking a link and answering a few questions.

How the Cadbury Scam Works

Instead of receiving a holiday ham, you're most likely getting into a Christmas scam if you're not careful with what you click on social media, especially on WhatsApp.

Victims usually get a WhatsApp message advertising a free Cadbury hamper or "Chocolate Magic Baskets." It would come with official Cadbury branding, show some holiday-themed text, and a link to some shady website. Some of the versions even display your name or address, thus making the scam more credible.

Once you click the link, the scam usually unfolds in four steps:

Phony Quiz or Survey - victims respond to seemingly innocent questions to breed confidence.

"Choose Your Gift Box" Game: This game is rigged to make one feel like a winner, often on the second, third, or even fourth try.

Prompt to Share the Link: To claim their prize, victims are asked to forward the message to several contacts. This permits the scammers to extend the scam quickly.

Request for Personal or Payment Information: Some variants request only contact information, whereas others ask for some small "delivery fee" and thereby deceive the user into disclosure of credit card information.

No real hamper is ever sent, regardless of the version.

Scams Follow the Same Pattern

This Cadbury scam mimics other prominent scams, like the Sephora Advent Calendar giveaway scam in Europe. It is the same scammer tactic: fake messages, fake surveys, share prompts, and phony branding get updated with a prize switch to pander to different audiences. Knowing the pattern helps one spot future scams easily.

Red Flags to Identify WhatsApp Scams

Legitimate companies rarely give away anything through unsolicited WhatsApp messages. Here are some red flags that Bitdefender has written:

The website URL is not from the official Cadbury domain, which is Cadbury.co.uk.

Messages pressure you to share the link to "claim your prize."

Offers that are too good to be true or unsolicited.

How to Stay Safe

If you get a suspicious Cadbury message, even from friends and family, know it's a scam. Delete the message and avoid clicking on the link. You can also report this on WhatsApp:

Open the chat, then click Contact Name → Report → Block WhatsApp 2SV provides an additional layer of security when enabled. Open Settings → Account → Two-step verification → Turn on/Setup PIN Choose a six-digit PIN and confirm Add an email to reset the PIN if needed.