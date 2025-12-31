Samsung has already launched the Galaxy Z TriFold in the South Korean region, but its global availability will only follow next year, without a specific release date in the United States market.

As the wait continues, here are the features that users can look forward to when the smartphone reaches a more global audience.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Top Features

Massive Display

Samsung confirmed that the Galaxy Z TriFold smartphone will get a large screen that stretches into a 10-inch display when unfolded.

Samsung equipped the Galaxy Z TriFold's inner screen with a 10-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with QXGA+ resolution that supports 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and can reach up to 1,600 nits of brightness.

These numbers are already impressive for a smartphone screen that can fold twice to stow the expanded display.

The outer screen, on the other hand, features a 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED display featuring an FHD+ resolution, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and can reach up to 2,600 nits peak brightness.

Ultra-Thin Size

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold device is one of the thinnest devices in the market, and when it is unfolded, it is only at an impressive 3.9 millimeters thick at its thinnest point.

For comparison, the thinnest standard smartphone from Samsung, the Galaxy S25 Edge, features a thickness of 5.8mm.

The smartphone weighs 309 grams, which is almost double that of the Samsung Galaxy S25, which only weighs167 grams. Despite the ultra-thin size, it still weighs significantly more than Samsung's standard smartphones, but it is important to note that it has two extra screens.

When folded, the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold features a 12.9mm thickness, and it was revealed by SamMobile to be thinner than a Galaxy Z Flip 7 with a case on.

Fast Charging at 45W

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold features the fastest charging speed among any Galaxy smartphones with 45W of wired charging. This is in comparison with the latest flagships that only have 25W of charging.

It was revealed that this fast wired charging rating of the tri-fold smartphone is to speed up the charging of its larger battery capacity at 5,600mAh. With the Super-Fast Charging 2.0, users may reach up to 50% charge in 30 minutes.

For wired charging, it only maxes out at 15W.

In comparison, the Huawei Mate XT, features 66W wired charging.

TriFold Specifications

Samsung's Galaxy Z TriFold is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset that features a higher clock score exclusively for Galaxy smartphones.

The smartphone features 16GB of RAM, 512 GB or 1TB storage options, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and UWB (Ultra Wideband).

Samsung equipped the Galaxy Z TriFold with a triple camera setup like its flagship smartphones, and it features a 200MP main camera with optical image stabilization, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.