Here's How to Stick to Your 2026 Fitness New Year's Resolution With the Help of Apps, Wearables

If you are one of those who always create a "New Year's resolution" every year but fail before you even start or along the way, then this one's for you.

Most of the goals people set for themselves in every New Year are related to fitness or wellness, with many vowing to work out more, be active, and finally achieve the "dream body" they aspire to have.

Create Attainable Resolutions

One of the "rookie mistakes" that people commit when creating resolutions is setting goals for something too far-fetched. It is important to note that effective resolutions focus on behaviors and habits, not the end result.

You may always set an end goal for what you want to achieve, but you should always start within your comfort zone.

For example, your goal for 2026 is to shave off a few pounds or fit into clothes three sizes down, and you know that your best strength is cardio.

Given this, you could opt to set daily step goals, go on an outdoor run, or set a specific number of minutes or hours using the treadmill or stationary bike.

Being unrealistic or superficial with your goals is one of the guaranteed ways that you will fail.

Always remember that knowing your physical limits, capabilities, and capacity is the best reference point when creating your New Year's resolution. Also, being vague about what you want to achieve or what you'll do in order to attain it can also break your resolution altogether.

You don't have to push yourself to the limit to complete your resolution. You only need to get started, build a habit, and commit yourself to reaching your goals, and possibly, add more along the way.

That said, you may set weekly or monthly goals that you could look forward to and plan alongside your work or other activities.

Additionally, you may set backup goals, so when one activity is unavailable, you could opt for your alternative and still keep up the pace.

Start Earlier and Get Yourself Into the Habit

Most people set the date to start their resolution and put in the work sometime in January. However, most of the time, people end up feeling too tired from doing it because they recently came from an all-out New Year's celebration or ate a lot during the holiday season.

However, the best thing to really do is to start earlier, even before January 1. Being active is a habit, and if you have already put in the work before and look forward to what's next on the list, you can condition your mind to stay in the zone or build momentum to keep it going.

Alternatively, you could set a date after New Year's Day itself, with plenty of rest and preparation for your established goals.

Help Yourself With Wearables and Apps

In this day and age, technology already plays a massive role in everything we do. Why not use it to also help yourself in achieving your goals and keeping track of what to do?

Some of the best fitness technologies available are smartwatches that can track your heartbeat, workouts, reps, and more, and are usually paired with the right app.

The Apple Watch, paired with the Fitness+ app, may help you in different activities like at-home workouts, focused gym activities, and more.

Android users may opt for pairing their Pixel Watch or Fitbit wearables with the Fitbit Personal Health Coach, which could give you specific activities or routines to follow and help you along the way.