Every New Feature Coming to iOS 26 This Year, According to Rumors

Throughout 2025, there have been massive iOS 26 leaks involving rumored features that will soon be available to eligible devices.

Here are some of the leaked features and experiences discovered by MacRumors and other publications thanks to mentions on iOS 26's code. These are expected to arrive later in 2026.

Health+

A new AI-powered health platform is coming later this year, with a listed spring 2026 release date to deliver a subscription-based service for users.

In the past, Apple debuted the Fitness+ app, which expanded the Apple Fitness experience with dedicated workouts, personal coaching, and more. It is expected that this new Health+ service will also link Apple Watch user data to the platform to better understand the health and wellness of the owner, helping them monitor their health and get the right attention.

This could be the previously rumored "Project Mulberry" that Apple was said to be developing.

Live Captions

Live Captions is a feature that was already revealed by Apple in the WWDC 2025 event, and its initial availability delivered limited languages, such as English, to be translated in real-time.

The feature is best known for being powered by Apple Intelligence, and it is said to expand to accommodate more languages.

Siri

The wait for Siri may finally be over, according to a discovery on iOS 26's code. It was revealed that a more powerful, smarter, and advanced version of Siri is set to debut later this year, reportedly sometime in the spring.

This release date may help appease the requests by users about Siri's improvements, especially as it already faced massive delays in previous years.

Freeform

Apple's digital whiteboard app, Freeform, may get a welcome upgrade later this year, according to the leaks involving the iOS 26's code.

As per the discovery, Freeform is set to get a "folders" feature where users may group or categorize specific projects. It is expected to be released in the spring.

Journal

The Journal app is getting a massive iOS 26 upgrade this 2026.

The upgrade is also expected to arrive in the spring season and is said to bring new features for the app.

Wallet

The Apple Wallet app is also part of the code leak, with the discovery centering on strings like "BankConnectUpcomingPaymentNotifications" and "AppleCardUpcomingPaymentNotifications."

More information will reportedly be coming via WWDC 2026.

Dynamic Sports Tier Manager

This one is a new experience, and it remains unconfirmed if this would be an app or a service from Apple.

Like many items on this list, this is also expected to be revealed this upcoming spring.