Best Smart Rings of 2025: Speed Up Your Fitness Tracking With Them

Fitness trackers have come a long way, and smart rings are leading the charge as a compact, comfortable, and stylish way to monitor your health. Smaller than smartwatches, they're perfect for day-and-night wear, offering detailed insights without the bulk.

With so many options on the market, choosing the right smart ring can feel overwhelming. Here are the best smart rings that fared the best this year.

Oura Ring 4: The Gold Standard

The Oura Ring 4 is widely recognized for its precision, comprehensive tracking, and intuitive user experience. Its sleek design ensures comfort while accurately monitoring activity, sleep, and stress levels. The Oura app translates this data into actionable insights, providing daily readiness, activity, and sleep scores, along with tips to improve overall wellness.

Advanced sensors maintain accuracy even as the ring naturally shifts on your finger. The Oura 4 also offers features like period predictions, pregnancy insights, cardiovascular age, and stress resilience metrics.

With support for over 40 types of exercise and a battery life exceeding seven days, it tracks both daily habits and long-term trends. While a monthly subscription is required for full access, the depth of data makes it ideal for serious wellness enthusiasts.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: Style Meets Smart AI

The Samsung Galaxy Ring stands out with its elegant concave design and robust activity monitoring. It tracks heart rate, stress, movement, blood oxygen, and sleep patterns, while pairing with Samsung phones unlocks extra features like snoring detection.

Samsung's AI converts your daily metrics into an Energy Score, providing personalized wellness recommendations to optimize your day. With a battery life of around 6.5 days, the Galaxy Ring blends style with practical functionality, making it an appealing choice for users already invested in the Samsung ecosystem.

RingConn Gen 2 Air: Affordable and Subscription-Free

If you're looking for a budget-friendly option, the RingConn Gen 2 Air delivers impressive functionality without any monthly fees. It tracks calories burned, steps, heart rate, stress, and standing time during the day, while monitoring sleep stages, SpO2, skin temperature, and respiratory rate at night.

In testing, its sleep tracking accuracy rivals higher-end models, and its battery lasts an exceptional 10.5 days. For those who want reliable health insights without ongoing costs, the RingConn Gen 2 Air offers excellent value.

No matter which you choose, smart rings offer a discreet, effective way to monitor fitness, sleep, and overall wellness to help you stay informed and proactive about your health without the bulk of traditional wearables.