Best Smartphones to Buy Under $300 in 2026

Smartphones priced at $300 or less now offer some of the best value on the market. Many budget-friendly models include features that were once exclusive to premium devices, such as high refresh rate displays, NFC for contactless payments, fast charging, and extended software support.

While compromises still exist, especially in camera quality and build materials, you can absolutely find a reliable, capable phone without overspending. These are the best smartphones under $300 that truly stand out.

Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2024): Best Overall Budget Phone

The Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2024) is the most balanced option in this price range. It offers features rarely seen at this cost, including wireless charging, NFC for Google Pay, and a smooth 120Hz display. The vegan leather back adds a premium touch that most budget phones lack, making it both comfortable to hold and visually appealing.

Performance is more than enough for everyday use, handling web browsing, streaming, messaging, and light gaming with ease. The camera performs well in good lighting, producing solid photos suitable for social media and casual photography.

While Motorola limits this phone to one major Android update and three years of security patches, its strong feature set and overall usability make it the best choice for most users under $300.

OnePlus Nord N30 5G: Best Fast Charging on a Budget

The OnePlus Nord N30 5G stands out for its charging speed. Its 50W fast charging can fully recharge the phone in around 45 minutes, which is significantly faster than most competitors in this price range. The large 6.72-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate also delivers a smooth and responsive experience for scrolling, gaming, and video playback.

The 108MP main camera looks impressive on paper, but delivers mixed results. Photos are sharp in bright outdoor settings but struggle in low-light and indoor conditions. Software support is limited to one Android update and three years of security patches, which feels short.

Still, for users who prioritize fast charging and a big, fluid display, the Nord N30 5G remains a strong value.

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G: Best for Long-Term Software Support

The Samsung Galaxy A25 5G earns its spot thanks to unmatched long-term support. Samsung promises four years of Android OS updates and five years of security updates: something no other phone under $300 currently offers. If longevity is your top priority, this is the safest choice in the budget segment.

The phone features a sharp 1080p display and loud dual speakers, making it well-suited for watching videos and listening to music. However, multitasking can feel slow, and camera performance drops noticeably indoors. Its plastic build and large notch also feel dated compared to newer budget phones. Even so, for users who value software updates over performance or design, the Galaxy A25 5G delivers long-term reliability.

Choosing the Best Phone Under $300

Budget smartphones have never been better. The Moto G Power 5G (2024) offers the best overall experience, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G excels in charging speed and display smoothness, and the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G leads in long-term software support.

The right choice depends on what matters most to you: features, speed, or longevity. But all three prove that you don't need to spend more than $300 to get a dependable smartphone.