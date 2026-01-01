Best Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Under $100: Are They Really Worth the Price?

Finding the perfect wireless earbuds under $100 can be tricky, but the right pair can deliver portability, comfort, and excellent sound without breaking the bank.

In-ear earbuds are perfect for people on the go: they're compact, easy to carry, and many models are even workout-ready. While they may not match the plush comfort of over-ear headphones, many deliver effective passive noise isolation at an affordable price.

Here's our curated list of the best wireless earbuds under $100 for 2025.

Anker Soundcore Space A40 Truly Wireless

The Anker Soundcore Space A40 is our top pick under $100, offering features usually found in higher-end earbuds. Key highlights include:

Adaptive Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) – blocks out ambient noise effectively.

Multi-device pairing – switch seamlessly between your phone, tablet, or laptop.

Game Mode & LDAC support – reduces latency for gaming or video streaming while supporting Hi-Res audio.

Battery life – over 8 hours per charge, with four extra charges in the case.

The earbuds are comfortable for long listening sessions and provide a warm, customizable sound profile. The main downside is call quality, which can sound slightly distant or sharp. Still, for commuting or office use, the Space A40 is an excellent value.

Beats Flex Wireless

For iPhone users, the Beats Flex Wireless offers seamless connectivity for under $100. Features include:

Apple W1 chip – instant pairing with iOS devices.

Neckband design – secure fit for jogging or casual wear.

Bass-forward sound – perfect for EDM and hip-hop, while keeping vocals clear.

Battery life – 11 hours per charge with quick recharging in just over an hour.

The Beats Flex lacks ANC and struggles with low-frequency noise like engine rumble but isolates conversation-level noise effectively. Note that the companion app doesn't offer EQ customization, but overall, it's a solid choice for iPhone users seeking reliable, budget-friendly earbuds.

Nothing Ear (a)

If sound quality is your main priority, the Nothing Ear (a) is a strong contender:

Balanced audio profile – highlights vocals while maintaining smooth treble and bass.

EQ customization – adjust sound via the companion app with presets and LDAC support for high-resolution streaming.

Decent ANC – though not as strong as the Anker Space A40.

Battery life – around 5 hours per charge, extendable via the case.

The microphone quality is average, so calls may not be as clear as on some competitors. For those looking for ANC-free budget options, the JBL Vibe Buds True Wireless offer strong bass, clear mids and highs, and a comfortable fit at a lower price point.