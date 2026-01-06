CES 2026: Samsung's Showcase Unveils Crease-less Display That Is Speculated for the iPhone Fold

Samsung Display's booth at CES 2026 unveiled its new "crease-less" display to be used for various Galaxy smartphones coming in the future, but it led to speculations about the iPhone Fold.

According to rumors, Apple's iPhone Fold is expected to utilize Samsung Display's foldable screen components for its display, and it will only employ the "crease-free" version for the device.

Samsung Display at CES 2026 Unveils 'Crease-Less' Screen

Attendees who were able to go around Samsung Display's booth at CES 2026 saw an important update from the company as they unveiled their "Advanced Crease-less" display at this year's event.

This specific Advanced Crease-less display is said to be a prototype shown by Samsung for its next-generation foldable smartphones, potentially coming to the Galaxy Z Fold8.

The new foldable OLED screen that features a crease-free design is a book-style foldable, meaning that it folds and unfolds horizontally, and is indeed meant for the Galaxy Z Fold series. In the photos shared online, it was put alongside an older version of the OLED foldable display, which still has the visible crease, showing a side-by-side comparison of their development of the crease-less display.

By eliminating the crease on the part where the display folds, Samsung essentially removes the awkward line that is seen on the device's screen, and this has been what many have been asking for for a long time.

This Advanced Crease-less OLED display is a possible game-changer for Samsung's foldable smartphones as it will finally deliver a screen that can compete with other crease-free designs.

That said, Samsung has not yet revealed which Galaxy foldable smartphone it will be used on.

Speculations Claim This Is for the iPhone Fold

Because of this showcase, publications like The Verge and 9to5Mac speculated that this Advanced Crease-less OLED display will be the one to be used for the iPhone Fold from Apple.

In the past few months, there have been reports claiming that Apple has tapped Samsung for the development of the foldable screens to be used for the first foldable iPhone that the Cupertino tech giant has in store.

The wait for the first foldable version of the iPhone remains long as, despite rivals like Samsung, Google, Oppo, Huawei, and more already debuting theirs, Apple has yet to confirm or unveil the device.

With Samsung showing off the Advanced Crease-less display, and Apple reportedly partnering with Samsung Display to supply the foldable screens for its own device, speculations are now piecing together what the iPhone Fold holds for the future.

It is also important to note that Apple is reportedly taking a long time to release the iPhone Fold as it wants a "crease-free" display for the device, and the most recent Samsung foldables still feature a visible crease.

When is the iPhone Fold releasing?

Another series of speculations claims that the iPhone Fold is coming by either late 2026 or sometime around 2027, giving it a shorter timeline,

Now, it is only a matter of time before Apple completes the development of the foldable iPhone and makes it available to the market for those who await it.