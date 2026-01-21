Xiaomi 18 Leak Teases 5x Periscope Camera, Snapdragon 8 Elite, and Ultra-Durable Design

Xiaomi President Lu Weibing predicts that smartphones in 2026 will get more expensive due to AI. Apparently, this could also hint that more advanced features are needed to make it work.

A recent leak from a reliable Weibo tipster suggests that Xiaomi 18, the upcoming flagship of the company, is arriving with top-tier photography, performance, and premium features. If you're into Android phones, this could be one of the strongest options you can consider this year.

Periscope Telephoto Camera for Crisp Long-Range Shots

Popular leaker Digital Station wrote that the Xiaomi 18 is rumored to include a 50MP f/3.0 periscope telephoto lens, likely carrying over from the Xiaomi 17 Pro.

Furthermore, this setup would offer 5x optical zoom, delivering sharp, detailed long-range photos, a feature that photography enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating.

Ultrasonic Fingerprint, Wireless Charging, and Durability

In addition to advanced optics, the device is expected to feature an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for faster, secure unlocking.

Wireless charging support adds everyday convenience, while enhanced dust and water resistance ensure the phone can handle demanding conditions.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Powers Performance

Under the hood, the Xiaomi 18 is tipped to run on Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, with potential variants including a base model with the standard chip and a higher-end Pro version.

Xiaomi may optimize the standard chip in the base model to balance performance, RAM, and pricing for a wider audience.

Xiaomi 18 Expected Release Date

While Xiaomi has not officially confirmed specifications, leaks suggest a September 2026 debut, according to a report from GSM Arena. More information regarding pricing, availability, and additional features is expected closer to launch.

Last year, Tech Times reported that Xiaomi 17 Pro appeared to have replicated iPhone 17 Pro's camera plateau. However, the difference is that Xiaomi added the display to the rear island. It's most commonly present in modern foldables.