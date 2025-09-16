Xiaomi 17 Pro Seemingly Replicates iPhone 17 Pro's Camera Plateau But Adds a Display

Xiaomi has released a new teaser of its next flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi 17 Pro, and many have noticed that it looks like Apple's iPhone 17 Pro series.

The point of comparison only focuses on one specific design, and that is the '"camera plateau" of the iPhone 17 Pro series, which stretches the camera bump all the way to the entire top rear of the device.

However, Xiaomi's take on the camera plateau went in a different direction as it adds a display on the rear island, which is similar to what foldable smartphones bring to the market.

Xiaomi 17 Pro Eerily Replicates iPhone 17 Pro's Plateau

Xiaomi shared a new teaser video that they uploaded on their Weibo account, which gave the world a first look at the Xiaomi 17 Pro. This immediately drew comparisons to the iPhone 17 Pro series.

Similar to the iPhone 17 Pro's rear design, Xiaomi took its old camera bump, which housed its quad-lens setup, and stretched it horizontally across the top part of its rear.

However, instead of going with another quad-lens setup like before, the Xiaomi 17 Pro shown on the teaser had a 50% reduction, now featuring a dual-lens rear camera setup with the massive island.

In addition, the company added a dynamic display. Here, users could potentially set what would be shown on the island, with the video teaser's examples showing off different types of clocks, a featured photo, and more.

It is important to note that the company's last flagship in 2024 was the Xiaomi 15 Pro, with a supposed Xiaomi 16 Pro expected and rumored to be next in line. The company has opted to skip the 16 numbering for the series and immediately jumped to 17, said GSM Arena.

The report claimed that Xiaomi's latest 17 Pro series is looking to completely compete against Apple's iPhone 17 Pro series, which is why there are similarities.

Xiaomi Teases 17 Pro's New Island With a Display

Based on translations of Xiaomi's Weibo post, the company calls the new rear camera island the "Magic Back Screen," featuring a familiar screen that could show off different types of preferred displays. According to 9to5Google, Xiaomi has previously done this design with the Mi 11 Ultra smartphone that was released in 2021, with a small display featured on its rear camera island.

On the other hand, Xiaomi 17 Pro's rear display gets a larger interface, with the camera lens now stacked vertically and only on the far left side. Xiaomi also removed the flash and sensor from the island.

Users would find its flash array right below the camera lenses, embedded in the device's chassis instead of the island.

Xiaomi 17 Pro is coming later this month and is the first smartphone in the world to make use of Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.