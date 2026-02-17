Top PS5 Games to Play Now in 2026: 'Spider-Man 2', 'Neva', 'Astro Bot' & More

The PS5 gaming library keeps growing with mid-generation hits and PS Plus Extra additions, making now an ideal time to dive into standout releases. From superhero escapades to emotional indie journeys, these games showcase the console's 4K 60fps fidelity, DualSense haptic innovations, and expansive open worlds. Whether you're seeking high-octane action, heart-stirring narratives, or co-op adventures, the latest best PS5 games 2026 lineup offers something for every player, blending blockbuster excitement with artistic experiences.

Gamers subscribing to PlayStation Plus Extra gain access to fresh titles like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Neva, while Essential tier releases provide lasting classics. The combination of exclusive content, platform-enhanced gameplay, and community-driven multiplayer ensures players get maximum value without waiting for the next console iteration. Exploring these best PS5 games now lets you experience a spectrum of genres, challenges, and storytelling innovations that define the current PlayStation era.

Top Best PS5 Games 2026 List

The best PS5 games offer a mix of action, adventure, and immersive storytelling for every type of player. From epic open-world adventures to thrilling co-op challenges, these titles showcase the console's next-gen capabilities. Here's a bullet-point list of the top PS5 games worth playing right now:

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS Plus Extra): Swing across New York with Peter and Miles, battle Venom and Kraven, and enjoy a 38-hour campaign with DualSense-enhanced web-slinging.

Swing across New York with Peter and Miles, battle Venom and Kraven, and enjoy a 38-hour campaign with DualSense-enhanced web-slinging. Neva (PS Plus Extra): Emotional adventure following a mother wolf and cub through decaying forests, featuring parry-dodges, haunting visuals, and a 4–6 hour experience.

Astro Bot: Platforming joy with cameos, DualSense haptics, 20+ hours of collectathons, boss battles, and vibrant level design.

Stellar Blade: Hack-and-slash action with exo-suits, combos, NG+ replayability, exploration, and a 25-hour campaign.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (PS Plus Extra): Open-world racing in Ibiza and Hong Kong, multiplayer lobbies, supercars, and 40+ hour career progression.

Season: A Letter to the Future (PS Plus Extra): Reflective bicycle journey with photography, journaling, and artbook vibes in a 6–8 hour narrative.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (PS Plus Extra): RPG adventure with hatching, turn-based battles, 40-hour co-op play, and kinship stories.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (Essential Free): Jet dogfights, campaign missions, VR mode, and adrenaline-pumping theater battles.

Subnautica: Below Zero (Essential Free): Survival crafting in icy biomes with alien lore, base-building, and 30 hours of underwater exploration.

Nioh 3 (New Release): Souls-like action with stance switching, yokai realms, loot grinding, 50+ hour co-op, and deep combat mechanics.

PlayStation Plus Extra Games Worth Claiming

PlayStation Plus Extra continues to add high-value games. February 17's lineup includes "Spider-Man 2" and "Neva", alongside puzzle-driven "Echoes of the End", rugby simulation "Rugby 25", and narrative-driven Venba. Players can also enjoy portable Monster Hunter hunts, open-world racing in Test Drive Solar Crown, and Essential tier classics like "Ace Combat 7" and "Subnautica: Below Zero". These titles highlight the breadth of PS5 gameplay experiences, from indie artistry to high-end AAA action, all claimable via PS Plus Extra or Essential tiers.

Spider-Man 2 Gameplay Highlights

The Spider-Man 2 gameplay experience expands on swinging mechanics, web-based hydro-rail zips, wing-gliding, and symbiote-powered combat. Players control Peter and Miles in dynamic 4K 60fps New York districts, tackling Kraven hunts, symbiote invasions, side crimes, and unlockable suits. Modular upgrades, NG+ challenges, and cinematic Venom showdowns showcase the PS5's exclusive polish, fluid animations, and immersive DualSense feedback.

February 2026 PS5 Release Standouts

February 2026 brings a fresh lineup of best PS5 games that showcase a mix of genres and gameplay styles. From intense Souls-like combat to thrilling co-op horror, each title offers unique challenges and immersive experiences. These releases ensure that PS5 owners always have exciting new adventures to dive into, whether solo or with friends.

Nioh 3: Brutal Souls-like combat with living weapon systems.

Reanimal: Co-op survival horror thrills.

Avowed: Deep RPG immersion from Obsidian.

Tokyo Xtreme Racer: Drift-focused racing.

High on Life 2: Comedy FPS adventure.

Resident Evil Requiem: Zombie survival redux.

These new releases ensure that PS5 owners have a consistent pipeline of fresh content spanning genres, play styles, and difficulty levels.

Must-Have Features Across Games

The best PS5 games leverage next-gen features to enhance every play session. DualSense haptics, 4K 60fps, ray tracing, and open-world exploration create a more immersive and responsive gaming experience. Co-op, multiplayer options, and replayability ensure that these titles remain engaging long after the first playthrough.

DualSense Haptics: Vibration patterns simulate web-slinging, sword strikes, and environmental feedback.

4K 60fps & Ray Tracing: Smooth motion and realistic lighting enhance cinematic quality.

Open-World Exploration: Expansive maps for Spider-Man, Solar Crown, and Stellar Blade.

Co-op & Multiplayer Options: Monster Hunter Stories 2, Test Drive, and Nioh 3 support shared adventures.

Replayability & NG+: Many games offer extended play through extra challenges, unlockables, and difficulty modes.

PlayStation Plus Tips for Gamers

Maximizing PS Plus benefits helps players access the best PS5 games without missing out. Claiming Extra tier titles promptly, using cloud saves, and monitoring weekly updates keeps your library fresh and organized. Combining Essential and Extra tiers strategically allows gamers to expand their collection efficiently without overspending.

Claim PS Plus Extra titles immediately to avoid missing limited windows.

Use cloud saves to transition across consoles seamlessly.

Track new additions weekly via the PlayStation Store for hidden gems.

Combine Essential and Extra tiers strategically to maximize free content without overpaying.

Keep Your PS5 Library Organized

A well-managed PS5 game library improves navigation, saves time, and keeps gameplay enjoyable. Grouping games, archiving finished titles, and regularly updating ensures smooth performance and easier access to favorites. Backing up saves prevents progress loss and protects hours of hard-earned achievements.

Group games by genre or completion status on the home screen.

Archive titles after finishing to reduce clutter.

Regularly check for updates that unlock new features.

Backup saves to prevent accidental progress loss.

Top PS5 Games to Play Now: Must-Have Recommendations

From superhero spectacles to emotionally immersive indie adventures, these best PS5 games highlight the console's strengths. High frame-rate open worlds, DualSense immersion, and co-op gameplay reinforce the PS5 as a platform where diverse experiences shine. Prioritizing PS Plus Extra games, Essential tier classics, and February 2026 releases ensures gamers don't miss standout titles that define mid-generation PlayStation excellence.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the longest game on this PS5 list?

"Nioh 3" offers 50+ hours of gameplay with co-op, deep combat, and repeatable endgame content. Other titles like Spider-Man 2 and Test Drive Solar Crown provide 30–40 hours, but Nioh 3 has the deepest time investment. Completionists will find extended play in NG+ modes and side content. Strategy planning and co-op raids can extend play even further.

2. Are all these games available via PS Plus Extra?

Not all. "Spider-Man 2", "Neva" "Astro Bot", and "Test Drive Solar Crown" are part of PS Plus Extra. Essential tier titles like "Ace Combat 7" and "Subnautica: Below Zero" are free for all subscribers. Some new releases like Nioh 3 require full purchase. PS Plus Extra gives early access to a curated selection of the best PS5 games.

3. Can I play these games in 4K on all PS5 models?

Yes, the standard PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition both support 4K output. Frame rates may vary depending on game optimization and settings. Some titles offer ray tracing and enhanced visuals on 4K TVs. Check individual game performance modes for maximum fidelity.

4. How often does PS Plus add new titles like these?

PS Plus updates monthly, often mid-month, adding both Extra and Essential tier games. Limited-time promotions sometimes extend availability of certain titles. Subscribing ensures you claim new releases before they rotate out. Keeping notifications on helps you track monthly PS5 additions.