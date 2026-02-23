Best Video Game Franchises: 10 Iconic Series That Changed Gaming History

Video game history is shaped not just by individual titles, but by long-running series that change how people play, think, and talk about games. The best game franchises set standards for design, storytelling, and technology that other developers follow for years.​

What Is a Game Franchise?

A game franchise is a series of titles that share the same universe, characters, themes, or brand identity. Players recognize these series through recurring elements such as mascots, logos, gameplay systems, or story continuity.​

In the broader context of video game history, franchises matter because they provide stability for players and publishers while still leaving room for experimentation.

When a series succeeds, it often pushes hardware to its limits, inspires new genres, and expands into films, comics, and other media. The top gaming series often become cultural touchstones that people associate with entire eras of gaming.​

How These Influential Game Franchises Were Chosen

Influence is not only about sales numbers or review scores. This list focuses on franchises that changed how games are made, played, and perceived. Several key factors help identify the most influential series:​

Innovation in gameplay or technology, such as new control schemes, camera systems, or online features.​

Long-term popularity and the ability to stay relevant across multiple console generations.​

Cultural impact, including appearances in other media and recognition beyond dedicated gaming communities.​

Clear influence on later titles, where mechanics, ideas, or aesthetics can be traced back to a specific series.​

With those criteria in mind, these are ten of the best game franchises that have left a lasting mark on video game history.​

Top 10 Most Influential Game Franchises of All Time

1. 'Super Mario'

"Super Mario" is often the first name mentioned in discussions of the top gaming series. It helped define the platformer genre with precise controls, clever level design, and a strong sense of progression. Many of the basic movement and jumping mechanics seen in later action games can be linked back to early entries in this franchise.​

As hardware evolved, "Super Mario" continued to innovate instead of repeating the same formula. The move into 3D platforming demonstrated how to use camera control, open-ended levels, and exploration on new consoles. In terms of both accessibility and depth, it set a blueprint that countless developers have tried to follow.​

2. 'The Legend of Zelda'

The "Legend of Zelda" franchise is central to any discussion of adventure games in video game history. These titles combine exploration, puzzle-solving, and combat in worlds that feel interconnected and alive. Players often cite the sense of discovery and freedom as one of the series' defining traits.​

Later entries pushed the idea of open-world design even further, allowing players to tackle objectives in various orders and approach problems in different ways. Many modern action-adventure games borrow from this structure, using similar concepts of dungeons, environmental puzzles, and evolving tools to encourage experimentation.​

3. 'Pokémon'

"Pokémon" is one of the best game franchises in terms of global recognition and cross-media success. The core idea of capturing, training, and battling creatures has influenced many collection-based and monster-raising games.

Its simple turn-based combat system and elemental strengths and weaknesses are still widely used as reference points for designing party-based battles.​

The franchise also played a major role in making handheld gaming a social activity. Trading and battling with friends encouraged local interaction long before online systems became common.

Later mobile and augmented reality titles built on that social foundation, showing how a long-running series can adapt to new platforms while preserving its identity.​

4. 'Final Fantasy'

"Final Fantasy" has repeatedly redefined expectations for role-playing games. Each main entry tends to introduce a new world, cast, and battle system while maintaining familiar themes and recurring elements such as spells and monsters. This willingness to reinvent itself has helped the franchise remain one of the top RPG series.​

Cinematic storytelling, memorable soundtracks, and ambitious visuals have been hallmarks of the series.

Many modern narrative-focused games take cues from its approach to character development, cutscenes, and dramatic pacing. In addition, its experiments with job systems, real-time battle elements, and large-scale worlds have inspired other developers for decades.

5. 'Grand Theft Auto'

"Grand Theft Auto" changed how players think about open-world game design. Its large urban environments, mission-based structure, and freedom to roam created a sense of living in cities. Many open-world games released since then have used similar layouts and systems, from map icons to side activities.​

The series also pushed the boundaries of storytelling through satire, social commentary, and the use of licensed music.

Radio stations, voice acting, and cinematic mission sequences helped blur the line between interactive entertainment and film-like experiences. As a result, "Grand Theft Auto" is widely seen as one of the best game franchises for players who value immersive sandbox worlds.​

6. 'Doom'

"Doom" is a cornerstone of first-person shooter history. Its fast-paced movement, level design, and weapon variety established a template that influenced shooters for years. Even the term used to describe many early first-person shooters came from this series.​

Beyond gameplay, "Doom" played an important role in modding culture. Community-made maps and modifications extended the game's lifespan and encouraged technical experimentation.

This spirit of customization and speedrunning still resonates today in many shooter communities and has had a lasting effect on how developers think about player-created content.​

7. 'Tetris'

"Tetris" stands out among the best game franchises because of its elegant simplicity and universal appeal. The basic task of rotating and dropping blocks seems straightforward, yet it becomes increasingly demanding as the pace speeds up. This "easy to learn, hard to master" structure has become a model for many puzzle and casual games.​

The series also demonstrates how a game can thrive across nearly every platform, from early computers and handheld systems to modern devices. Its presence on portable systems helped popularize short-session play, showing that deeply engaging games do not always require complex narratives or high-end graphics.​

8. 'Call of Duty'

"Call of Duty" is one of the top gaming series in the modern shooter landscape. Its emphasis on fast multiplayer matches, unlockable weapons, and progression systems has strongly influenced competitive game design. Many online shooters now use similar loadout structures, ranking systems, and seasonal content models.​

The franchise also contributed to the rise of blockbuster-style single-player campaigns. Set pieces, scripted sequences, and tightly directed missions helped bring a cinematic feel to first-person shooters. This blend of multiplayer depth and campaign spectacle has shaped how many developers approach big-budget action games.​

9. 'Warcraft' (Including 'World of Warcraft')

"Warcraft" started as a real-time strategy series that helped refine base-building, resource management, and hero units. Its fantasy universe and emphasis on story-driven missions influenced both the RTS genre and early esports scenes. Many competitive strategy titles owe a debt to its approach to unit balance and scenario design.​

With "World of Warcraft," the franchise moved into massively multiplayer online territory and changed expectations for online social play. Persistent worlds, guilds, and group-focused content became defining features of MMORPGs. This model of long-term progression and community-driven experiences continues to shape online games today.​

10. 'Resident Evil'

"Resident Evil" played a central role in defining survival horror as a genre. Limited resources, puzzle-solving, and tension-driven pacing became hallmarks of the series. Early entries in particular showed how camera angles, sound design, and enemy placement could build fear in ways that suited interactive media.​

As technology advanced, the franchise shifted toward more action-oriented gameplay while still maintaining its horror roots. These changes influenced other developers looking to blend suspense with responsive controls and set-piece-driven encounters.

Its success also led to film adaptations and other media, reinforcing its place among the best game franchises in the horror space.​

How Iconic Game Franchises Continue to Shape Modern Gaming

The best game franchises are more than just successful products; they are landmarks in video game history that define eras and inspire new ideas.

From platformers and puzzle games to RPGs and online shooters, these top gaming series show how creative risks, technical breakthroughs, and memorable worlds can leave a lasting imprint on the medium.

As new generations of players discover these franchises and new developers build on their foundations, their influence continues to guide where gaming goes next.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Which influential game franchises are best for beginners?

Players new to gaming often find "Super Mario," "Pokémon," and "Tetris" easiest to start with because of their simple controls, clear goals, and gentle learning curves.

2. Do influential franchises always have the best graphics?

Not necessarily. Many influential series, like "Tetris" and early "Doom," focused more on design, mechanics, and accessibility than cutting-edge visuals, yet still shaped entire genres.

3. Can a single game make a franchise influential?

Yes. A standout entry, such as a groundbreaking sequel or reboot, can redefine a series and its genre, turning a previously modest franchise into a highly influential one.

4. Why do some influential franchises change genres or styles over time?

Franchises sometimes shift genres or mechanics to stay fresh, match new hardware, or reach different audiences, while still keeping core themes, worlds, or characters recognizable.