Apple Reportedly Plans to Unveil At Least 5 New Products Next Week

It is being reported that Apple is planning to unveil at least five new products before and after its upcoming "Apple Experience" event.

The special event is scheduled to take place on March 4.

Apple Reportedly Plans to Unveil New Products

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the new products that may be unveiled next week could be any of the following:

A18 iPad

iPhone 17e

M4 iPad Air

M5 MacBook Air

M5 Max/Ultra Mac Studio

M5 Pro/Max MacBook Pro

New low-cost MacBook

Studio Display 2

9to5Mac notes that Gurman considers the new low-cost MacBook to be a "very likely" possibility as the rumored color options of the device have been included in the official invite graphic for the event.

According to MacRumors, the announcements will reportedly be made starting March 2 until March 4, the day of "Apple Experience."

March 4 'Apple Experience' Event

The "Apple Experience" event will be held at 9 a.m. ET. Select content creators and journalists in New York, London, and Shanghai have been invited for the event.

It is expected that the attendees will have a hands-on experience of whatever products will be announced next week.

In addition to the devices listed above, it is also rumored that Apple may new software and chips.