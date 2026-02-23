Polestar Plans Aggressive EV Push With Four New Electric Models, Including Redesigned Polestar 2 and Compact Polestar 7 SUV by 2028

Polestar will launch four new electric vehicles by 2028, including a fully redesigned Polestar 2 sedan and a new compact Polestar 7 SUV, as the Swedish brand moves to speed up its global electric-car strategy and push into higher‑volume segments.

Polestar's Four-Model EV Plan

Polestar has confirmed what it calls the biggest product expansion in its history, with four EVs scheduled between now and 2028. The rollout starts with the Polestar 5, a four-door electric grand tourer whose deliveries are due to begin in summer 2026.

A new variant of the Polestar 4, aimed at a broader customer base, is expected later in 2026, with deliveries planned for the fourth quarter. In 2027, Polestar will introduce a next‑generation Polestar 2, followed in 2028 by the Polestar 7 compact SUV, according to Mashable.

Company leaders say this line-up is designed to give Polestar a presence in every major EV segment and support a target of around 100,000 annual sales once all models are on the road. Executives also stress that growth should not come at the expense of brand image, saying they will focus on product appeal rather than aggressive discounting.​

Redesigned Polestar 2 Due in 2027

One of the core pieces of the plan is a full replacement for the current Polestar 2, the liftback that effectively launched the brand. Polestar has confirmed that the next‑generation Polestar 2 is scheduled for 2027 and is being developed on an entirely new platform.

The upcoming model will be slightly longer than today's car to improve rear legroom and comfort, and it is being positioned to attract a younger audience while keeping existing owners in the fold.

The current Polestar 2 has already received incremental updates, including improved driving range, new wheel designs and new exterior colors, along with fresh interior trim options and a revised package structure to mirror the larger Polestar 3 and 4.

These updates are intended to keep the car competitive until the fully redesigned version arrives later in the decade, EV reported.

Compact Polestar 7 SUV in 2028

At the other end of the plan sits the Polestar 7, a new compact premium SUV scheduled for launch in 2028. Polestar describes the 7 as a compact, high‑end SUV aimed at what it calls the largest battery‑electric segment in Europe, the compact SUV class, which is projected to account for about one‑third of BEV volumes by 2025.

The vehicle is expected to be built in Europe and to use a technology base from Volvo Cars, including next‑generation cell‑to‑body battery engineering and in‑house electric motors.

Polestar's chief executive Michael Lohscheller says the 7 is intended to offer a "progressive, performance‑driven" car at an attractive price point, giving the brand a stronger foothold in mainstream premium EV markets.

With the Polestar 7 joining the refreshed Polestar 2, the Polestar 5 grand tourer and the expanded Polestar 4 range, the company is betting that a broader line-up will help it stand out in an increasingly crowded electric‑vehicle field, as per T3.