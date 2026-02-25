iOS 26.4 Beta 2 Update: New Features, RCS Encryption, and How to Download

iOS 26.4 beta 2 is now available to developers, introducing refinements to the latest Apple iOS update. This build focuses on security, accessibility, interface polish, and developer tools. From RCS encryption testing to subtle Home Screen transparency changes, the update expands the iOS 26.4 new features lineup while preparing for a broader public release.

The beta also includes SDK updates bundled with Xcode 26.4, networking fixes, and stability improvements. Users interested in early access can download iOS 26.4 beta through the Developer Program, while a public beta is expected soon. As with any beta software, installation requires preparation and backups to prevent data loss.

iOS 26.4 Beta 2 New Features

iOS 26.4 beta 2 introduces security enhancements and interface refinements across the system.

RCS End-to-End Encryption Testing – Supports encrypted messaging between iPhone and Android devices, with a lock icon indicating secure conversations (availability varies by device and carrier).

– Supports encrypted messaging between iPhone and Android devices, with a lock icon indicating secure conversations (availability varies by device and carrier). Reduce Highlighting Effects – New toggle under Accessibility > Display & Text Size that softens button and slider edge highlights for better visual comfort.

– New toggle under Accessibility > Display & Text Size that softens button and slider edge highlights for better visual comfort. Games App Layout Update – Search bar moved from the bottom to the top for improved navigation and cleaner browsing.

– Search bar moved from the bottom to the top for improved navigation and cleaner browsing. Home Screen Edit Menu Refresh – Features enhanced Liquid Glass transparency for a more modern, layered look.

– Features enhanced Liquid Glass transparency for a more modern, layered look. Improved Dark Mode Consistency – Control Center pop-up menus now display darker backgrounds that align with system-wide theme settings.

Download iOS 26.4 Beta Steps

To download iOS 26.4 beta, go to Settings > General > Software Update > Beta Updates. Enrollment in the Apple Developer Program is required for developer builds, while the Apple Beta Software Program will provide public access. Before installing, back up your device using iCloud or Finder.

Ensure your iPhone has at least 50% battery and is connected to stable Wi-Fi. After installation, some services like iMessage or FaceTime may require reactivation. Apple also notes that if you enable beta updates but remain inactive for four months, your device will automatically switch back to the public release channel.

iOS 26.4 New Features for Developers

This Apple iOS update includes improvements to Background Assets, allowing offline checks for asset pack availability. Developers can ensure the latest version of an asset pack is locally stored using new API options. Memory Integrity Enforcement now supports full protection mode, enhancing app security beyond Soft Mode.

StoreKit gains new transaction fields such as revocationType and revocationPercentage, supporting subscription management and refund tracking. Networking fixes resolve CFRunLoopSource leaks related to proxy configurations. SwiftUI, UIKit, and RealityKit also receive refinements, though some animation combinations and Reality Composer export functions remain known issues.

Why iOS 26.4 Beta 2 Matters Before the Stable Release

iOS 26.4 beta 2 strengthens cross-platform messaging security and improves system reliability ahead of the next major Apple iOS update cycle. With RCS encryption testing, accessibility upgrades, and deeper developer tools, the update refines both user and app experiences.

For early adopters, downloading the beta offers a preview of features likely to shape the upcoming stable release. As Apple prepares for future announcements and broader rollout, iOS 26.4 new features signal continued focus on privacy, performance, and platform consistency.