AI Robot 'Buddharoid' Brings 24/7 Spiritual Guidance to a Kyoto Temple

An AI-powered robot monk named Buddharoid has begun offering round-the-clock spiritual guidance at a Kyoto temple, marking a new step in how Buddhism is practiced in modern Japan.

Buddharoid was developed by researchers at Kyoto University to respond to a growing crisis in Japanese Buddhism, where many temples struggle with aging clergy, depopulation, and fewer young believers. The robot is powered by a generative AI system called BuddhaBot-Plus, which is based on ChatGPT and trained on Buddhist scriptures so it can answer personal questions in real time.

At the Kyoto temple where it is being tested, Buddharoid can listen to visitors' concerns about issues such as anxiety or family problems and reply with advice drawn from Buddhist teachings, according to Tokyo Weekender.

During a recent demonstration for journalists, Buddharoid appeared in a simple grey monk's robe, moving its head and arms while speaking in a calm voice about compassion and mindful reflection.

When one reporter described feeling anxious, the robot suggested pausing to observe their thoughts instead of reacting immediately, echoing common meditation guidance. Developers say this kind of personalised interaction is meant to feel closer to a conversation with a human monk than to a pre-recorded sermon.

Physically, the robot uses hardware from Chinese firm Unitree Robotics, allowing it to walk, bow, and perform the traditional gassho gesture with its palms pressed together. Its movements are intentionally slow and measured to resemble the calm gait of a monk walking through temple grounds. The aim is to make visitors feel at ease rather than overwhelmed by the technology, Euronews reported.

Researchers and temple supporters argue that Buddharoid is a practical response to social change. Japan's population is shrinking and aging, and experts warn that nearly 30% of Buddhist temples could close by 2040, especially in rural areas where there may be no successor to the resident priest. By offering 24/7 guidance, the robot could help smaller temples remain active even when there is no full-time monk on site.

The experiment also raises deeper questions about faith and authenticity. Some Buddhists worry that a machine cannot truly understand human suffering or embody spiritual wisdom, while others say Buddhism is ultimately about following the Dharma, not the personality of a single teacher.

The Kyoto project follows earlier efforts such as Mindar, an android priest at Kodaiji Temple that recites the Heart Sutra, but Buddharoid goes further by engaging in open-ended conversation.

For now, Buddharoid remains in a test phase, with engineers monitoring its answers and planning updates to improve its understanding of complex emotional situations. If the trial proves successful, Kyoto University researchers say similar AI monks could one day support Buddhist communities across Japan, keeping temple doors, and digital ears, open at all hours, as per Gadget Review.