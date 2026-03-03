Hello, MacBook Neo: Apple Accidentally Reveals Low-Cost MacBook, Features Ahead of Debut

A new leak making its rounds online is focusing on the MacBook Neo, which is reportedly the latest model in Apple's computer lineup.

It is expected that the MacBook Neo is among the devices that will be revealed in this massive week of launches from the company.

Hello, MacBook Neo: Apple Leaks Upcoming Features

It's still early in the month of March, but there has already been a massive leak regarding Apple's devices online.

On their website, the company published a regulatory document for a so-called "MacBook Neo" with the model number "A3404" as part of their European Union Declaration of Conformity submission. This document serves as compliance with the European Union's requirements for new products coming to the market.

That said, Apple has not included any photos of the said MacBook Neo in their published documents online, and this means that the world needs to wait for its launch to see what the device looks like.

Moreover, the document remains as the only proof that it is called the Neo as, while it previously appeared on the website, Apple has already removed it as of press time.

Low-Cost MacBook Is Debuting This Week

The more important thing is that in the said regulatory document, Apple has included the specifications and features of the upcoming MacBook Neo.

First, the MacBook Neo will include two USB-C ports alongside a MagSafe charging port as has become standard for MacBook releases.

It will also bring different colors, according to MacRumors, similar to the ones that the base variant iPhone and iPad offer. MacBook Neo's color options include blue, pink, or yellow.

The MacBook Neo will reportedly feature the latest Wi-Fi 7, but it might not have Apple's N1 chip; rather, it is said to include a MediaTek component for WiFi and Bluetooth.

According to previous rumors, it may feature a 12.9-inch display, and it may have the usual M-series chip as it will get the A-series. It may either be the iPhone 16 Pro series' A18 Pro or the iPhone 17 Pro series' A19 Pro.