'Genshin Impact' vs 'Honkai: Star Rail' vs 'Zenless Zone Zero:' Which HoYoverse Game Should You Play First?

"Genshin Impact," "Honkai: Star Rail," and "Zenless Zone Zero" are three of the most popular HoYoverse gacha games, but each offers a very different experience, which is why new players often ask which HoYoverse game first makes the most sense to try. All three share anime visuals, character collection, and live-service updates, yet they diverge sharply in combat, pacing, and exploration focus.

Which HoYoverse Game First?

For players who want a gigantic open-world fantasy adventure with action combat and exploration, "Genshin Impact" is typically the best starting point.

Those who prefer slower, more strategic turn-based battles and a story-driven sci-fi journey may be better off starting with "Honkai: Star Rail." "Zenless Zone Zero" suits players who enjoy fast, combo-heavy real-time combat in a stylish urban setting and do not mind more instance-based stages instead of a seamless world.

In other words, the choice of which HoYoverse game first largely depends on whether someone values open-world exploration, tactical turn-based gameplay, or high-speed action in compact arenas.

Key Differences Between 'Genshin Impact,' 'Honkai: Star Rail,' and 'Zenless Zone Zero'

Although all three titles are HoYoverse gacha games with rotating character banners and long-term progression, they sit in different genres. "Genshin Impact" is an open-world action RPG with elemental combat and a heavy focus on exploration.

"Honkai: Star Rail" is a turn-based JRPG-style game featuring smaller zones, dense story content, and multiple battle modes. "Zenless Zone Zero" is a real-time action title built around room-based combat inside "Hollows," emphasizing timing, dodges, and combos.

A simple way to frame which HoYoverse game first is to match each one to a preferred style: "Genshin Impact" for those who love modern fantasy open worlds, "Honkai: Star Rail" for fans of classic turn-based RPGs, and "Zenless Zone Zero" for players looking for tighter, skill-based action encounters.

What Is 'Genshin Impact' About?

"Genshin Impact" follows the Traveler searching for a lost sibling across the world of Teyvat, a high-fantasy setting divided into regions themed around different elements and cultures.

The game leans heavily into worldbuilding, with each nation offering its own politics, characters, music, and environmental design, which helps explain its appeal to players who like narrative-rich exploration.

How Does 'Genshin Impact's' Gameplay Work?

Gameplay in "Genshin Impact" revolves around open-world exploration, puzzle-solving, and real-time combat using elemental reactions and a four-character party.

Players can climb almost any surface, glide across large gaps, complete story and side quests, clear combat-focused Domains, and tackle endgame content such as Spiral Abyss and Imaginarium Theatre. As a HoYoverse gacha game, it uses banners for character and weapon pulls and leans on resin-based farming for long-term progression.

Who Should Play 'Genshin Impact' First?

"Genshin Impact" is often the best pick as which HoYoverse game first for players who value exploration, environmental storytelling, and a more relaxed combat rhythm that still rewards mastery of elemental reactions.

It is also a strong choice for those wanting a game that feels closer to a traditional open-world RPG, with large regions, hidden secrets, and a broad mix of activities beyond combat.

What Is 'Honkai: Star Rail' About?

"Honkai: Star Rail" switches to a sci-fi setting, putting players in the role of the Trailblazer aboard the Astral Express, traveling between planets to deal with dangerous Stellarons.

The story is noted for its mix of serious arcs, such as Belobog and Penacony, and a lighter "space comedy" tone, providing a strong narrative hook for those who enjoy character-driven plots.

How Does 'Honkai: Star Rail's' Gameplay Work?

Unlike "Genshin Impact," "Honkai: Star Rail" uses turn-based combat where characters belong to specific Paths that define roles such as single-target damage, AoE damage, healing, shielding, and support.

Exploration is more limited, with smaller areas on each planet, and the focus shifts toward battle modes like Memory of Chaos, Pure Fiction, Apocalyptic Shadow, and the roguelike Simulated Universe.

The game supports auto-battle for farming, making it comparatively easier to manage for players who cannot always stay fully engaged in real-time combat.

Who Should Play 'Honkai: Star Rail' First?

For those deciding which HoYoverse game first and who favor thoughtful, turn-based encounters over constant action, "Honkai: Star Rail" is a strong candidate. It also tends to be kinder on lower-end devices than a large open world, which can matter for mobile users or older PCs.

What Is 'Zenless Zone Zero' About?

"Zenless Zone Zero" takes place in a modern urban setting with a sci-fi twist, following Proxies who venture into dangerous dimensional anomalies known as Hollows.

The game stands out among HoYoverse gacha games for its stylish city presentation, emphasis on music and aesthetic, and a cast that feels closer to urban RPGs than traditional fantasy.

How Does 'Zenless Zone Zero's' Gameplay Work?

Combat in "Zenless Zone Zero" is fully real-time and heavily focused on timing, perfect dodges, and chaining combos between a three-character team.

Encounters occur inside Hollow stages rather than a fully open world, and there is no auto-battle option, making each fight more hands-on and skill-based. Its gacha system mirrors other HoYoverse titles, with standard and limited banners and pity mechanics similar to "Honkai: Star Rail."

Who Should Play 'Zenless Zone Zero' First?

"Zenless Zone Zero" is a compelling answer to which HoYoverse game first for players who want tight, reactive action and enjoy modern, urban fantasy aesthetics.

It may appeal less to those seeking vast open worlds or relaxed auto-farming, but it can be very satisfying for players who like mastering combat systems and chasing high-skill gameplay.

Choosing the Best HoYoverse Gacha Game for Your Playstyle

For anyone still wondering which HoYoverse game first, the simplest approach is to match personal preferences to each title's strengths: "Genshin Impact" for sprawling open-world fantasy and exploration, "Honkai: Star Rail" for strategic turn-based sci-fi adventure, and "Zenless Zone Zero" for stylish, combo-driven action set in a modern city.

Because all three HoYoverse gacha games are free to start, players can test whichever sounds most appealing, then branch out to the others once they understand what style of gameplay and pacing they enjoy most.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can progress in one HoYoverse game help in the others?

No, progress and accounts are separate for each game, so levels, characters, and gear do not transfer between "Genshin Impact," "Honkai: Star Rail," and "Zenless Zone Zero."

2. Which HoYoverse game needs the least daily time commitment?

"Honkai: Star Rail" generally requires the least daily time because its turn-based design and auto-battle make routine farming faster than in the more hands-on titles.

3. Is it realistic to play all three HoYoverse gacha games at once?

Yes, but it can be demanding; many players focus on one main game and treat the others as secondary to avoid burnout and resin/energy management fatigue.

4. Which game gets new content updates the fastest?

All three follow regular patch cycles, but the feeling of "speed" varies; smaller, instanced games like "Honkai: Star Rail" and "Zenless Zone Zero" can make new modes and events feel denser than "Genshin Impact's" large world expansions.