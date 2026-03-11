How to Expand Storage on PS5: Maximize Your PS5 Memory Space with M.2 SSD & USB Drives

PS5 storage upgrade is essential for gamers facing the 825GB internal SSD filling quickly with modern games averaging 100GB each. Expanding PS5 storage space allows players to install more titles without constantly deleting favorites, using either the internal M.2 SSD slot or external USB drives for PS4 games and media.

With a PS5 memory space expansion, users can add 2–8TB capacities, effectively doubling their library size while keeping gameplay seamless. Sony requires PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs with sequential read speeds of at least 5500MB/s to maintain performance, ensuring new games run smoothly from both internal and expanded storage. These options give gamers flexibility, whether prioritizing speed or overall capacity.

How to Install PS5 Storage Upgrade M.2 SSD

Installing a PS5 storage upgrade with an M.2 SSD is a simple way to expand your console's memory space. Choosing a compatible drive and following proper installation steps ensures fast, reliable performance for all your games.

Select a compatible M.2 SSD, such as WD Black SN850X or Samsung 990 Pro, sized 2230–22110.

Ensure the SSD includes a heatsink to prevent thermal throttling during extended gameplay.

Remove the metal side cover on the PS5 to access the M.2 slot.

Slide the SSD into the slot and secure it with the single screw provided.

After installation, the PS5 automatically formats the SSD and transfers games for instant play.

Verify compatibility and installation success via Settings > Storage , which lists eligible drives.

A properly installed M.2 SSD provides fast load times, stable performance, and expanded internal storage without relying on external drives.

Can You Use External Drives for PS5 Storage Space?

PS5 storage space can be extended using USB 3.0+ external HDDs or SSDs up to 8TB, though PS5 games must first transfer to the internal SSD for active play. External drives are ideal for storing PS4 games and media, freeing internal space for current PS5 releases.

Managing PS5 memory space with external drives involves formatting via Settings > Storage > USB Extended Storage, which erases existing data, so backups are essential. For best performance, use the rear USB ports, as front ports do not support extended storage at full speeds. This method allows gamers to maintain a larger library without sacrificing performance on the console's internal SSD.

What Are PS5 Memory Space Requirements and Limits?

PS5 memory space has specific requirements to ensure optimal performance and prevent overheating. Understanding these limits helps gamers expand storage safely while maintaining smooth gameplay.

Internal SSDs must be single- or double-sided PCIe Gen4x4 modules under 110mm in length.

SSDs should sustain at least 2500MB/s write speeds to avoid load stutters.

The PS5's usable internal storage is ~667GB, with theoretical expansion up to 9TB without performance loss.

The dashboard provides notifications when storage is low, prompting users to archive less-played titles.

Heatsinks are mandatory for M.2 SSDs, dissipating 7–10W of heat to prevent shutdowns above 80°C.

Following these requirements ensures stable long-term operation and effective use of expanded PS5 memory space.

Cloud and Management Alternatives

PS5 storage space can be managed using PlayStation Plus cloud saves and USB archiving, allowing seasonal rotation of active game libraries. Planning a PS5 storage upgrade includes inventorying game sizes: large 200GB+ titles can reside on external drives while frequently played games stay on the internal SSD for caching critical assets.

Regularly archiving and moving games between internal, external, and cloud storage maximizes available PS5 memory space. This strategy prevents constant deletions and ensures that your favorite titles remain readily accessible while less frequently played games stay stored efficiently.

Maximize PS5 Storage Space with Proven Expansion Methods

PS5 storage upgrade transforms the console's limited internal SSD into an expansive library with both M.2 internal and USB external solutions. Optimizing PS5 memory space allows uninterrupted gaming without the frustration of constant deletions or transfers.

Using M.2 SSDs for speed-critical games and external drives for larger PS4 or infrequently played titles ensures the best balance of performance and capacity. Combined with cloud saves and careful management, these strategies give PS5 owners a virtually limitless library, letting them enjoy all their favorite games without storage concerns.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How can I expand the PS5 storage space?

You can expand PS5 storage space by installing a compatible M.2 SSD in the internal slot or connecting a USB external drive. Internal SSDs provide full-speed performance for PS5 games, while external drives are best for PS4 titles and media. The console supports SSDs from 250GB up to 8TB, depending on model and heatsink requirements. Proper formatting ensures the new storage is ready for instant gameplay.

2. Which M.2 SSDs are compatible with PS5 storage upgrades?

Compatible M.2 SSDs include WD Black SN850X, Samsung 990 Pro, and other PCIe 4.0 NVMe drives. They must be between 2230–22110 in size and include a heatsink for thermal management. SSDs should meet sequential read speeds of at least 5500MB/s. Single- or double-sided modules are accepted as long as they fit within the console's internal dimensions.

3. Can I play PS5 games directly from an external USB drive?

No, PS5 games require transfer to the internal SSD for active play. External drives can store PS4 games and media apps for direct play, freeing internal SSD space. USB drives must be formatted via Settings > Storage > USB Extended Storage. Using rear USB ports ensures optimal transfer speeds and stable performance.

4. What are the storage limits and heat requirements for PS5 SSDs?

The internal SSD offers 825GB, with ~667GB usable, but expansions can reach up to 9TB. PCIe Gen4x4 M.2 SSDs must sustain write speeds of 2500MB/s to avoid stutters. Heatsinks dissipate 7–10W of operational heat, preventing shutdowns above 80°C. Monitoring dashboard alerts help manage storage to keep gameplay smooth.