AT&T Unlimited Plans 2.0: New Pricing, More Hotspot Data, Other Info For 5G Users

AT&T has refreshed its wireless lineup with three new unlimited plans, Value 2.0, Extra 2.0, and Premium 2.0, replacing the older Value Plus VL, Unlimited Extra EL, and Unlimited Premium PL plans. The entry-level Unlimited Starter SL has been quietly discontinued.
While the "2.0" label hints at a major revamp, most changes focus on pricing tweaks and expanded hotspot data rather than a full 5G overhaul.
AT&T Value 2.0 is Your Budget-Friendly Unlimited Plan
If you're currently on a budget, you can't go wrong with this plan, according to CNET. Here are the details you need to know for the newest and cheapest unlimited plan.
- Price: $50/month for one line, $120/month for four lines
- Data: 5GB high-speed 5G, then slowed to 128Kbps
- Hotspot: 3GB high-speed, then throttled
- Extras: Unlimited talk, text, and data across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada
AT&T Extra 2.0 For More Data and Hotspot Capacity
If you're looking for more data and larger hotspot capacity, this will be the best choice you'll ever make this month.
- Price: $70/month for one line, $160/month for four lines
- Data: 100GB high-speed before potential slowdowns during congestion
- Hotspot: 50GB high-speed
- Extras: Unlimited talk, text, and data in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada
AT&T Premium 2.0 For Maximum High-Speed Performance
For customers who have no problem with their budget, this unlimited plan is the best purchase.
- Price: $90/month for one line
- Data: Unlimited high-speed, no throttling
- Hotspot: Up to 100GB high-speed
- Extras: International roaming in 20 Latin American countries
It's important to note that AT&T's new 2.0 plans cater to a wide range of users. If you're a casual data consumer, go for the most affordable plan. If you're a heavy mobile user, opt for a more premium plan option.
ⓒ 2026 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.