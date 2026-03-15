Apple will reportedly make no massive changes to its Liquid Glass design on the interface for the upcoming iOS 27.

One of the biggest changes last year was Apple's Liquid Glass revamp to the user interface of iOS 26, which faced mixed reviews from the public.

Apple iOS 27 Will Not Change Liquid Glass Design

The latest Power On newsletter by Mark Gurman (via Bloomberg) talked about the expectations for iOS 27 and what is coming this year. It also discussed what is not coming, including any major changes to the Liquid Glass design.

Gurman revealed that the Liquid Glass design that Apple introduced last year via iOS 26 will largely remain unchanged.

According to 9to5Mac, Apple's previous design lead, Alan Dye, who also worked significantly on the Liquid Glass look, left the company last year and joined Meta.

Apple's new design lead, Steve Lemay, is now responsible for the operating systems' direction, with these to be seen in the upcoming showcase of the company's latest developments.

What Did iOS 26's Liquid Glass Offer?

Last year, Apple introduced the Liquid Glass design across its operating systems during the WWDC 2025 event, and it is the look that was adopted across the platforms, including iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and more.

The Liquid Glass is famous for transforming the user interface to feature more translucent designs, including new buttons, keyboard, app icons in the home screen, App Preview, the Control Center, Notifications, and more.

While many loved the new design, those who have concerns and problems with it are also many, and they are still asking for changes to be made.