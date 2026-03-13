Apple Slashes App Store Fees in China, New Commission Rates for Developers Take Effect March 15

Apple has announced a major adjustment to its App Store commission structure in mainland China, following discussions with local regulators. The updated policy will take effect on March 15 and will reduce the fees developers pay on certain transactions within the App Store ecosystem.

With Vivo and Huawei leading the local smartphone market, this is an effective way for the Cupertino giant to maintain a cooperative relationship with Chinese authorities while supporting developers who publish apps on iOS and iPadOS devices in the region.

New App Store Commission Rates Explained

Under the revised policy, Apple will lower the standard commission on paid apps and in-app purchases from 30% to 25% in mainland China. As the company wrote on its blog post, the reduced rate applies to transactions processed through Apple's In-App Purchase system.

Developers enrolled in the App Store Small Business Program will also see additional savings. Their commission will decrease from 15% to 12%, making the platform more appealing to smaller studios and independent developers looking to expand in the Chinese market.

Subscription-based applications will also benefit from the policy change. After the first year of a user's subscription, auto-renewing subscriptions will be subject to the lower 12% commission rate, reducing long-term costs for app creators.

Why Apple Adjusted Its China App Store Policy

Apple confirmed that the updated commission structure follows regulatory discussions with Chinese authorities, although the company did not release details about the negotiations.

China remains a key region for Apple's services ecosystem, and maintaining a stable environment for developers is critical to sustaining long-term growth in the country.

What Developers Should Expect

According to 9to5Mac, developers distributing apps through the China mainland App Store storefront will automatically receive the lower commission rates once the new policy takes effect. Apple confirmed that no updated agreements or additional paperwork are required before March 15.

The iPhone maker's latest move is actually good for establishing a harmonious relationship with the developers. We could recall that in 2023, Apple faced a class-action lawsuit from 1,500 UK developers due to the App Store's 30% commission.

According to the plaintiffs, Apple's charges were excessive. It not only affected the developers, but also the app buyers.