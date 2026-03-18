NVIDIA'S DLSS 5 Teaser Face Backlash Due to Generative AI's Alleged Influence on Upscaling Games

NVIDIA recently received backlash from thousands of users online after teasing their latest DLSS 5 upscaling feature as fans claim that the technology is greatly influenced by generative AI.

Instead of upscaling the game's video and picture quality, fans noticed that it has turned the original content from developers into something similar to the overhauls that generative AI usually produces.

NVIDIA DLSS 5 Face Backlash Due to Gen. AI Influence

NVIDIA revealed its upcoming technology called the "DLSS 5" as the latest and most powerful version of the deep-learning super-sampling feature on the GeForce RTX-series.

However, instead of seeing hype for the upscaling advancements and capabilities that the company worked on, NVIDIA is now facing backlash as fans and the online world claim that these are "AI slop."

Several discussions online, like in Reddit and user comments to NVIDIA GeForce's posts on its official Instagram page, suggest that DLSS 5 is heavily influenced by generative AI and is ruining the quality of games.

According to ArsTechnica, gamers have long been "bullish" on the DLSS technology because of its use of machine learning to upscale game resolutions and help improve the frame rates.

However, DLSS 5 brought a different kind of upscaling quality never seen before, particularly as fans claim that they look highly similar to what generative AI platforms produce, hence dubbing it AI slop.

DLSS Upscaling Is AI, but Not Generative AI

NVIDIA's DLSS 5 showcase claims that the technology uses "a real-time neural rendering model that infuses pixels with photorealistic lighting and materials," but not generative AI.

However, fans insist on the uncanny similarities with generative AI creations, especially with its showcase of Grace Ashcroft from "Resident Evil Requiem," where it is evident that it changed more than just the lighting and quality.

The comments section of Nvidia GeForce's multiple posts about its DLSS 5 show many disappointed fans and gamers alike with how the technology transforms familiar titles like "Resident Evil Requiem," "Starfield," "EA Sports FC," and more.

Despite NVIDIA's announcement saying that it uses a rendering model, many users still argue that it has heavy generative AI influences, and the company has yet to respond to the allegations.

NVIDIA is planning to launch DLSS 5 to its GeForce RTX 50-series platform later in the fall.