Samsung's Next Foldable Revolution Might Involve Trifold Successor, Sliding Phones by 2027

Foldable smartphones have finally overcome early design hurdles, with slimmer builds and nearly invisible screen creases making them viable for mainstream adoption. It is evident in the stoppage of Galaxy Z TriFold sales. It's only been three months since its debut, and yet, people still wonder why Samsung will no longer replenish the new model.

With these initial challenges mostly resolved, manufacturers are now experimenting with the next frontier: trifold and sliding devices.

Samsung's Trifold Evolution

Samsung was the first to bring a foldable phone to US retail. Through iterative improvements, the company has achieved thinner, more durable designs, with the Galaxy S25 Edge series pushing ultra-slim form factors. Every tech enthusiast will say that Samsung is the pioneer of foldable phones, but that's just it.

Although the Galaxy Z TriFold may be discontinued, reports suggest Samsung is developing a trifold successor, potentially launching in 2027, according to Android Police.

The upcoming model is expected to be lighter, with subtle thickness adjustments for usability, offering a more refined trifold experience compared to earlier iterations.

Next-Generation Sliding Phones

Beyond trifolds, Samsung is exploring sliding smartphones to deliver larger screens without increasing the device's overall footprint.

Unlike Lenovo's motorized prototypes, Samsung's sliding concept requires manual operation to expand the display, combining compactness with versatility, according to a Naver blog.

A prototype was recently showcased at Mobile World Congress, revealing a design that could be thinner and more practical than earlier concept devices. This approach aims to provide users with expansive screen space while keeping the phone pocket friendly.

Mobile Innovation For Samsung

While details remain limited, Samsung's commitment to innovation is clear. Both the trifold successor and the sliding phone represent out-of-the-box experiments in giving consumers more display area while maintaining portability.

It's truly mesmerizing to see foldables on the rise at this age, but their limitations will also be noticeable for those who always read about the specs. It will still boil down to practicality, versatility, and cutting-edge design.