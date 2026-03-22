Samsung Rolls Out Airdrop Support Via Quick Share to All Galaxy S26 Models

Samsung is pushing cross-platform convenience forward with the Galaxy S26 series, now supporting file sharing with Apple devices through Quick Share.

Previously available on the Google Pixel 10, this feature is now rolling out to select Samsung devices, including the latest Galaxy S26 models. Through this, Android users can seamlessly send and receive files with iOS devices.

From Pixel to Galaxy

The feature first appeared on the Pixel 10 lineup before expanding to the Pixel 9 series earlier this year. Now, its arrival on Samsung's latest flagship devices means that file-sharing solutions will be improved across ecosystems.

Android users haven't gotten a similar functionality with Apple's AirDrop. It's interesting to see a shift in innovation without being limited by brand-specific technologies. While this is now official, only the base Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra are running it.

How Quick Share Works with Apple Devices

Samsung has made the feature simple to enable and use. Here's how you can activate it, according to GSM Arena:

Open Settings. Go to Connected devices. Tap Quick Share. Toggle "Share with Apple devices."

Once enabled, users can instantly transfer photos, videos, and documents to nearby Apple devices without requiring third-party apps or complicated setup processes.

More Android Devices Coming Soon

The Galaxy S26 series is just the beginning. Google has confirmed that more Android manufacturers will adopt this feature in the near future. Brands like Oppo are already preparing support, with devices such as the Find X9 series expected to receive compatibility soon.

Step Toward Seamless Connectivity

With AirDrop-like functionality now available on major Android flagships, users can enjoy faster, more convenient file transfers regardless of device brand. You don't have to buy an iPhone anymore just to experience this kind of smooth and hassle-free file-sharing.

Samsung's adoption of Quick Share for Apple devices is a huge win for all Android users. Soon, cross-platform connectivity will become the norm for the smartphone world.