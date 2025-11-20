QuickShare Now Interoperable With AirDrop: Send Files From Android to Apple via Pixel 10

Google is bringing a massive update to its smartphone ecosystem as its file-sharing tech, QuickShare, is now made interoperable with Apple's AirDrop. This allows sending files from Android to Apple devices.

However, there are a few catches in this interoperability feature from the Android QuickShare as it is currently exclusive to the Pixel 10 smartphone series in its maiden debut.

QuickShare Now Interoperable with Apple's AirDrop

According to the latest blog post by Google, the company is now rolling out one of the biggest updates to its file-sharing technology on Android, which allows QuickShare to be interoperable with Apple AirDrop.

This is a significant update for users who own both an Android device and an Applie device as it simplifies the file-sharing experience starting now.

The internet tech giant did not reveal what kind of technology it developed for this to work or if it had collaborated with Apple for it to connect to the exclusive AirDrop protocol.

With this, Google officially breaks down the walls between Android, iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, which has been preventing these platforms from file sharing interoperability for many years now.

Instead of having to rely on third-party apps like SHAREit and Warpinator or online drive apps like Google Drive, Dropbox, WeTransfer, and OneDrive, this new Google feature offers a direct connection between the two rival smartphone platforms.

Send Files to/from Android to Apple via Pixel 10

However, there are still limitations to Google's new QuickShare interoperability with Apple AirDrop as not all Android phones can use this feature in its current rollout. According to Google, this would first be available within the Pixel 10 family.

As of writing, QuickShare's interoperability remains exclusive to the latest smartphone lineup available from the company.

Google claims that file sharing from iPhone to Android is now easier thanks to the rollout of this new feature, and this suggests that it would be a vice versa interoperability and not a one-way Android to Apple connection.

For years, QuickShare has remained exclusive to Android sharing to Android, but it has recently expanded its capabilities to share files from smartphones to Windows PCs via the QuickShare app for computers.

Apple's AirDrop, on the other hand, remained exclusive to its ecosystem that includes the iPhone's iOS, iPad's iPadOS, and Mac's macOS, with specific features like a 10-minute limit for Everyone transfers or to be searchable by saved Contacts only.

Thanks to this new rollout by Google for Pixel 10, Android users may forego the need to rely on AirDrop alternatives that allow interoperability file transfers via third-party platforms, as this first-party feature also offers safety and security for users.