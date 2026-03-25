Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's Battery Release Mechanism Is Simpler Than Apple's

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra teardown by iFixit provides a detailed examination of Samsung's latest flagship, revealing a combination of intelligent engineering decisions and frustrating repair limitations.

While the device excels in performance and design, its repairability tells a more complicated story.

Screen Replacement Is More Complicated Than Expected

As iFixit described in its YouTube video, one of the biggest concerns highlighted in the teardown is the difficulty of replacing the display. Accessing the screen connector requires removing the back panel and disassembling most of the internal components.

This design significantly increases the time, effort, and cost required for what is typically one of the most common smartphone repairs. For everyday users and repair technicians, this contributes to the inconvenience that could impact long-term ownership.

Battery and USB Port Design Stand Out

Despite the drawbacks, Samsung earns praise in key areas. The battery removal system is notably more user-friendly compared to many competing flagship devices, making replacements less intimidating.

The USB port is another highlight, as it is relatively easy to access and replace. Given that charging ports are among the most frequently repaired components, this design choice improves overall practicality and serviceability.

Camera Repairs Add Extra Complexity

The camera system, however, introduces additional challenges. All camera modules are connected beneath the mainboard, meaning technicians must remove the entire board before performing any camera-related repairs.

According to GSMArena, this extra step increases repair difficulty and time, particularly for users dealing with damaged lenses or faulty sensors. The front-facing selfie camera is also difficult to access, further limiting repair convenience.

Repairability Score and Industry Comparison

Overall, the Galaxy S26 Ultra receives a provisional repairability score of 5 out of 10. While strengths like battery and port accessibility help its rating, the complex screen and camera repairs weigh it down.

Experts suggest that improved availability of spare parts could raise the score closer to 6 out of 10, putting it in line with competitors like Google's Pixel devices and slightly behind modern iPhones.